Kelly Clarkson’s Surprise Secret Passion

Kelly Clarkson can sing pop tunes and ballads but one of her secret passions is one that not many fans know about unless they are keen to the videos that appear of the first American Idol winner and current The Voice judge on YouTube.

It seems that Clarkson has a special place in her heart for Broadway tunes.

It was recently revealed that Clarkson will be lending her supreme vocal skills to the new covers soundtrack to the film The Greatest Showman titled The Greatest Showman Reimagined, singing the tune “Never Enough.”

Entertainment Weekly noted that it will only be a matter of time before the 36-year-old entertainer takes the Great White Way by storm, considering the number of covers of some of the greatest Broadway tunes of all time that have been shared on the social media video site.

Clarkson admitted to being a Broadway geek during an appearance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City several years ago, admitting that she participated in several musicals while in school.

Clarkson covered the iconic showstopping tune from Hamilton titled “It’s Quiet Uptown” for the show’s A-list mixtape put together by the show’s writer and creator Lin Manuel-Miranda. The most emotional song of the entire show seemed like putty in the hands of The Voice coach, who effortlessly characterized the feelings of the grief of the show’s lead characters Alexander Hamilton and his wife Eliza over their son’s death.

Clarkson also covered the queen of all Broadway singers, Barbra Streisand, during a 2012 concert when she added to her list of pop tunes the addition of “My Man” from the show Funny Girl. Streisand won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Fanny Brice and the current The Voice coach does her rendition justice with an amazing slew of vocal acrobatics.

With celebrities such as Dancing with the Stars Mark Ballas, Brandon Urie from Panic! At the Disco, Darren Criss from Glee, Neil Patrick Harris, and Kristin Chenoweth treading the boards, hopefully, it will only be a matter of time before Clarkson becomes a Broadway baby as well, even for a short stint.

What do you think? Should Kelly Clarkson head towards the Broadway stage as so many other celebrities have done and continue to do? What musical should she appear in and in what role? Let us know!

