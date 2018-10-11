‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Has ‘Lost So Much Weight’

Brittany Cartwright is losing a ton of weight as she prepares to marry Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright continues to shock fans with her ongoing weight loss.

Earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a clip on her Instagram story in which she looked nearly unrecognizably thin as she carried one of her dogs in a baby carrier. Days later, after sharing a closeup photo of herself on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but comment about her thin frame.

“[You] lost so much weight!” one person exclaimed.

In Cartwright’s photo, the reality star was seen showing off her slimmed down face as she held her dog in one of her hands.

In addition to the many fans who’ve been noticing Cartwright’s weight loss over the past several months, many have also taken note of Cartwright’s healthy hair and super-white teeth.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Cartwright became engaged to Jax Taylor in June and in the months since, the couple has participated in a number of pre-wedding events, including an engagement party in Los Angeles and the naming of the bridesmaids.

As Cartwright and Taylor prepare for their upcoming wedding, which will be taking place near Cartwright’s family home in Kentucky, both she and her reality star boyfriend are doing their best to stay in shape and continue eating healthy.

In July of this year, after showing off an impressive bikini photo on Instagram, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her weight loss during an interview with E! News.

“Being healthy and fit makes me feel so much more confident and happy with myself. It feels really great when you start seeing results and your old clothes start to fit again,” she told the outlet.

According to Cartwright, she jump-started her weight loss by taking on running — and doing plenty of it.

“For me running is everything. Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” she shared.

As for her diet, Cartwright said that while she does her best to eat clean, she allows herself cheat days here and there. She also said she eats a lot of salads and bakes plenty of chicken to ensure her diet remains on track.

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.