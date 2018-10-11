DeMarcus Ware Suffers Nasty Finger Injury During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Trio Dance Rehearsals

The former NFL star fumbled during rehearsals for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

DeMarcus Ware had a bit of a fumble during rehearsals for next week’s Dancing with the Stars trio dance. The former NFL star shared a video to Twitter which showed his latest athletic-related injury. Ware suffered a grotesque injury to his right index finger while practicing for Week 4 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In the video, Ware joked that he had a “slight issue” with his finger, which appears to be bent into an impossible position. In a second video, the star was seen heading to the hospital with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold at the wheel of her car and their trio dance partner, former Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings, in the back seat.

Ware joked that the three were having “trio bonding time,” before vowing, “We are going to pop this thing in and we are going to get back to the dance floor.” Still, the football pro acknowledged that his finger “hurts so freaking bad right now,” while his pro partner admitted she couldn’t even look at it.

Injuries are nothing new in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom. Last week, recently eliminated contestant Nancy McKeon suffered a foot fracture while rehearsing with Val Chmerkovskiy. You can see DeMarcus Ware’s nasty finger injury and his X-rays below.

Ware’s injury comes ahead of Monday night’s trio dances, one of the most popular theme weeks on Dancing with the Stars. While Season 24 champ Rashad Jennings will take some of the pressure off of Ware’s performance with Arnold, there will be many other stars in the Dancing with the Stars studio next week.

Talk about EXCITEMENT! Check out this trio! The lovely Season 25 DWTS Champ & Pro – @lindsayarnold, the retired HOF’er COWBOY – @DemarcusWare, and yours truly!!!! We're going to put on a Hall of Fame performance on @DancingABC! What y’all suggest for our team name? #ShadReturns pic.twitter.com/xmFDLmHoce — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) October 10, 2018

According to Entertainment Tonight, Disney star Milo Manheim and his partner Witney Carson will dance with R5 singer and DWTS alum Riker Lynch during Trio Week.

Instagram star Alexis Ren and her partner Alan Bersten will partner with young dancer Maddie Ziegler, while “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson will be joined by Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball.

In addition, Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber will dance with Olympian and DWTS veteran Nastia Liukin, while Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and partner Emma Slater will dance with NSYNC singer Joey Fatone.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo di Pace and Burke will partner with DWTS: All-Stars champ Melissa Rycroft and radio host Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will team up with Season 25 runner-up Lindsey Stirling.

Finally, singer Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong will dance with Season 18 runner-up and Paralympian Amy Purdy, while Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch and partner Keo Motsepe will dance with Lynch’s Potter co-star Scarlett Byrne.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.