Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Netflix Documentary Is On The Way

While Conor McGregor has dominated the news in the past several days, albeit not for the reasons that he likely intended, those who can’t get enough of the Irish MMA fighter can look forward to an upcoming Netflix documentary where his mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather is the subject, as reported by Sport Bible.The documentary is expected to focus on the planning and build up of the crossover boxing match between the two fighters, which saw McGregor put his MMA career on hold in an effort to give the boxing legend Mayweather his first defeat.

The existence of the documentary was revealed by Mcgregor’s coach John Kavanaugh, who said the documentary would consist of three parts and be arriving on Netflix in the near future. Kavanaugh was a guest on the highly successful Joe Rogan Experience podcast, whose namesake host also serves as the UFC ring interviewer. Kavanaugh appeared on the podcast to discuss McGregor’s defeat to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday.

While the main event was a fairly one-sided affair in Nurmagomedov’s favor, most of the attention came after McGregor tapped out, with Nurmagomedov jumping out of the octagon to attack Dillon Danis, who is one of McGregor’s trainers. While remaining in the octagon, McGregor was struck from behind by one of Nurmagomedov’s associates, as a fully deserved victory for Nurmagomedov turned into a likely fine and suspension.

Speaking about the documentary, Kavanaugh told Rogan, “I think there’s something being released on Netflix soon. A documentary based around that fight, and it will have all the rounds. As far as I’m aware, I did an interview for it recently. It’s a three-part documentary that’s going to be on Netflix soon, so people will be able to make up their own minds about it.”

Along with the actual fight and the build-up to it, fans will also be hoping to witness the infamous sparring sessions between Mcgregor and American boxer Paulie Malignaggi. Previously leaked footage appears to show Malignaggi suffering a knock-down at the hands of McGregor, which Malignaggi maintains was actually a push from the Irish fighter.

Speaking about the sparring sessions, Malignaggi said, “He did well for five rounds but from six on he became more hit-able. I’m trash talking all the time, telling him he can’t hang with me, he’s not used to these body shots. He stopped talking because he wanted to save his energy. He pushed me down during one of his worst rounds because he needed a break.”

Once McGregor eventually entered the ring for his battle with Mayweather, he found himself to be only the latest loser against the undefeated boxer, who extended his record to 50-0. Mcgregor did receive credit for his boxing, however, not getting embarrassed in what was his first professional fight against the best boxer in the world.

McGregor took an extended break after the Mayweather fight before making his return to MMA following a two-year absence in Saturday’s fight against Nurmagomedov. After suffering the most dominant defeat of his career, it’s difficult to see where the 30-year-old fighter’s career will go next.