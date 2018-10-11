Heidi Klum Wows As She Shimmies In A Backless Dress

Heidi showed off her back as she danced on the red carpet.

Model and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum is showing off some skin as she shimmied in a backless white dress on her Instagram account. The star shared the new video on her account this week as she hit the red carpet for the latest spinoff of the popular NBC talent search which showed her smiling for the camera as she put her back on full display.

The new clip showed Heidi sharing a coy smile as she posed over her shoulder, looking at the camera while moving her shoulders up and down.

“Still taping @agt #CHAMPIONS….,” Klum captioned the video she posted on October 10, as she told her 5.2 million followers on the social media site that she was having “sooooo much fun” on the set of the new series.

A number of fans left comments in the comments section of Heidi’s latest Instagram upload, sharing sweet messages for the star after she showed off her dance moves in the video this week.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote with three red heart emojis. “So gorgeous, the way you are since 1999 sport illustrated, timeless, beauties definition of life. Keep doing what you do miss klum,” another wrote on the social media site after seeing the star shimmying around.

Variety confirmed in late September that Klum would be a part of the judging panel for America’s Got Talent: The Champions alongside her fellow AGT judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Howie Mandel.

The new series is hosted by Terry Crews and brings back fan favorites from past seasons of the NBC talent show as well as contestants from other versions of the reality competition series from across the globe.

But there’s no doubting that Heidi takes her diet and fitness routine pretty seriously to look so stunning in her backless dress.

Klum shared some of her workout and health tips with Women’s Health last year, revealing that she always starts the day with a healthy breakfast made up of vegetables and fruit.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

She also shared that she doesn’t always eat everything she wants and cuts back to keep her trim figure.

“There’s pasta, bread, chicken, fish and vegetables,” Klum revealed after admitting that she often finds herself eating on set due to her busy schedule. “I’ll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it.”

Heidi also told the site that she now follows a less structured workout routine ever since entering her 40s a few years ago, though she still stays active while also getting in some all-important family time.

“I have a treadmill that’s really great, but it sits there unused. I don’t have time for it,” the supermodel shared, admitting that she prefers to go on bike rides with her children or jumps with them on a trampoline.

“Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40,” the star, who’s now 45-years-old, said. “I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me.”