‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Crossover Spoilers: Maggie Laughs Off A Date Invitation

Tonight’s episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will give fans of TGIT an extra treat in the form of another crossover between the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors and the fire department.

Between the two-hours worth of television, there will be plenty of drama to go around, and also plenty of laughs, according to TV Guide.

When fireman Dean (played by Okieriete Onaodowan) drops by the hospital to check on a patient he brought in on the job, he also has a hidden agenda: Asking everyone’s favorite head of cardio out to dinner. His plan goes slightly awry when his excuse for dropping in leads to Maggie Pearce (played by Kelly McCreary) sharing the news that the patient suffered too many injuries to save.

Despite the unexpected news, Dean persists with his true purpose for the visit and eventually finds himself mustering up the courage to ask Maggie if she would like to go to dinner.

With a nervous giggle, Maggie repeats his name before bursting into full-on laughter. Clearly embarrassed, Dean points out, “You don’t have to laugh.” Apologizing for her reaction, she says, “It’s just… I had a fiancé named Dean once.”

In the meantime, Dean’s partner Andy Herrera (played by Jaina Lee Ortiz) is standing nearby watching the entire catastrophic date request unfold and seems near unable to contain her cringing as Dean responds to Maggie’s news with “This…this is going great.” Watch the full awkward encounter here.

At the moment, Maggie is dating (at least last we checked) Jackson Avery (played by Jesse Williams). Unfortunately, things don’t exactly seem to be going well between them. In the previous episode, Maggie revealed that Jackson had taken some time off and disappeared, without actually telling her before he left.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff has already shared that Jackson and Maggie will be in for a tumultuous season, and it seemed the catalyst for that appeared in the season premiere already, with Jackson appearing to go slightly off the rails after a near-death experience. While Maggie was also pulled from the crosshairs in the same incident, in the last episode she shared that all she felt after being saved was thankful.

Maggie is also dealing with having to keep Teddy Altman’s (played by Kim Raver) secret after she had to receive medical attention and shared that she is pregnant with Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) baby, and he doesn’t know it.