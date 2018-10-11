Joe & Teresa Guidice’s ‘Relationship In Jeopardy’ Amid Deportation News, Claims ‘ET’

A source told 'ET' that it's "unlikely" Teresa will move to Italy with Joe.

Teresa Guidice and husband Joe Giudice’s relationship is said to be “in jeopardy” following the news that Joe will be deported back to Italy after leaving prison next year. Per a recent report from Entertainment Tonight, the couple could allegedly be on the verge of a split as a source is claiming that it’s pretty “unlikely” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star will move with her husband of almost 20 years when he finishes his sentence.

According to the site’s insider, Teresa and the couple’s four daughters, 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana, probably won’t be making the move to Europe with Joe if he really is deported next year.

“As much as Teresa said she would live in Italy with Joe in the past, that most likely won’t happen as her father is in the States, and so is her family and friends,” ET‘s insider alleged this week after the news broke that the reality star could be heading back to Italy. “If Joe doesn’t win the appeal, his relationship with Teresa is in question.”

“The deportation has always been a thing in the back of the family’s mind, but now it’s a harsh reality,” the source then added.

Teresa – who the Inquisitr reported recently posed in a bikini alongside her eldest and youngest daughters – hasn’t yet publicly commented on the deportation news surrounding her husband, though ET‘s insider added that the revelation came as a “huge blow” to the couple, despite it being rumored for a while that Joe could face deportation after completing his prison sentence in 2019.

According to the source, neither Giudice “truly believe[d] that this day would ever come” and didn’t think that the ruling would ever actually come to fruition.

But despite the recent claims that Teresa and Joe’s relationship may now be “in jeopardy” following the deportation bombshell, the RHONJ star has always stood by her man during their legal issues in the past and has made it clear on numerous occasions that she has no plans to become a single parent.

“Many of Teresa’s closest friends wonder why she has stuck by Joe throughout this process,” said ET‘s insider following the deportation revelation this week. “But she tells them she loves him and wants to ensure her children grow up with their father.”

Teresa dodged questions about deportation during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 reunion back in January. Per Us Weekly, she replied, “Whatever God has planned for me, that’s what will happen,” when asked by host Andy Cohen if she would move to Italy with her husband.

The Giudices’ lawyer, James Leonard Jr., also told Page Six just earlier this month that Teresa would “never” divorce her husband and father of her four children, despite many months of claims suggesting that the parents of three could be heading for a split after marrying in 1999.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Teresa is not talking about getting divorced, she is not thinking about getting divorced and she’s not filing for divorce,” Teresa’s lawyer said on October 1. “It’s not happening, not just now, but never. I can’t be any more clear about it.”

Joe Giudice began serving his 41 months behind bars in March 2016 after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to fraud. Teresa served around a year in prison and was released in December 2015.

As the Inquisitr previously reported this week, it’s thought that Joe has plans to appeal the decision to be deported back to Italy. Giudice moved to the U.S. from the European country as a toddler. He has 30 days to appeal to stay in the U.S.