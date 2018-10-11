Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Friend, Heartbroken At Time Of Breakdown & Hospitalization

While the news of Selena Gomez’s emotional breakdown has the rest of the world in shock, it seems her friend Francia Raisa may have had the inside scoop all along. Raisa posted five broken heart emojis on Saturday, October 6 at roughly the same time TMZ reported that Gomez was hospitalized for the second time in two weeks. Now it seems as if Raisa may have been expressing her own heartbreak at her friend’s emotional breakdown, according to Hollywood Life.

At the end of September, Selena was reportedly driven to the hospital by a family member. She was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center and was hospitalized for a few days. Her physical health was in jeopardy because her white cell blood count was critically low, per Inquisitr, and she was despondent with the setback to her health.

Selena’s fans know that Francia Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez in the summer of 2017 because her lupus condition had deteriorated to such an extent that she needed a transplant. Raisa is known for her role on the Secret Life of the American Teenager. Lupus is an autoimmune disease where your immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells, according to the Lupus Research Alliance.

???????????????????? — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) October 6, 2018

After the low white blood cell count persisted, it is alleged that the singer was readmitted to the hospital late last week. TMZ states that her readmission threw Selena into a downward emotional spiral. She wanted to leave soon after being admitted, but her doctors refused. It was at this point that the singer then had an emotional breakdown and “freaked out.” It is in the midst of the breakdown that Raisa posted the obscure emojis which could now be linked to her friend’s hospitalization.

Fans were greeted with silence when asked what the emojis meant, but it is well-known that the stars are so close to each other that they refer to each other as “sis.” In fact, both ladies have been open with their struggles with depression and mental health.

Before taking a hiatus from social media, Selena answered questions from fans on her Instagram Live feed. She admitted that depression had consumed her life for five years. Raisa, also told Self magazine per Elle, about her own struggles with mental health.

“It’s going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she’s going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she’s getting something she needs and you are losing something you don’t need to lose. It’s going to be hard. “And it was very hard. Selena and I both went through a depression.”

Inquisitr also reports that Francia Raisa isn’t Gomez’s only concerned friend. Justin Bieber was spotted looking disheveled immediately after Selena’s emotional breakdown news broke. The singer was seen with his long hair in his face and unkempt appearance as he went to church without his wife Hailey Baldwin.