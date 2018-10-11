Sarah Hyland Pregnant? Boyfriend Wells Adams Reacts To New Photo On Instagram

The 'Modern Family' star says she was 'caught' looking pregnant.

Sarah Hyland is not starting her own modern family just yet. The ABC star captioned an Instagram photo with a joke about a baby bump and she even caught her boyfriend Wells Adams off guard.

Hyland, 27, posted a photo of herself wearing a gray jumpsuit that was slightly puffed out around her midsection. In the caption, the Modern Family actress joked that she was “caught prego” by photographers as she ran errands. It didn’t take long for Hyland’s Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend to weigh in on the pregnancy possibility.

According to Us Weekly, Wells Adams quickly slid into the comments section of the post to ask his girlfriend of one year: “So, this is how I find out?”

The too-cute couple continued their exchange on the social media site, with Hyland telling her man, “I thought you would think it’s cute!”

Adams then replied: “Can we just not do some basic a– gender reveal party?” to which Hyland responded: “We have to. We’ll call it the softest gender reveal party ever.”

Hyland, who moved in with Adams in August, recently told Us Weekly that her reality star boyfriend is “the one.” So while they baby talk may be premature, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the lovebirds as parents in the future.

Wells Adams was a suitor on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and is currently the bartender on the summertime spinoff Bachelor in Paradise. He previously revealed that he met Hyland, a Bachelor superfan, after flirting with her on Twitter. The couple went public with their relationship last Halloween when they turned up at a party together dressed as Stranger Things characters.

Social media has been a big part of Hyland and Adams’ relationship. According to People, last fall the Bachelor Nation star even directed fans to his social media if they wanted to know the status of his relationship with the actress. More recently, Adams has been known to defend his lady love against Internet trolls.

Last week, Page Six reported that Adams clapped back at a troll that made fun of the eyewear Hyland wore in a photo taken on date night with her man. After a hater remarked, “I don’t get the glasses look at all,” Adams fired back with: “Oh, it’s so she can see s—t.”

Adams got even more fired up when body shamers slammed a bikini selfie that Hyland posted which visibly showed a scar on her belly. After haters advised the Modern Family beauty to “eat something” and “eat a doughnut, Adams told Hyland’s haters to “eat s—t.”