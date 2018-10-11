‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Wore A Swimsuit For The First Time In Years

Chrissy says she got some "backhanded compliments" for wearing a swimsuit.

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz is opening up about wearing a swimsuit during a recent vacation for the first time in years. The star, who’s been very open about her battle with body confidence and struggles with her weight ever since shooting to fame on the NBC show, recently spoke to Glamour about finally feeling confident in a bathing suit after years of hiding her body.

In the November 2018 issue of the magazine, where she shares the cover with her co-stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy confessed that she finally found the confidence to rock a swimsuit without covering up with a T-Shirt but admitted that she still found herself getting “backhanded compliments” from others who suggested that she was brave for showing some skin.

“I grew up wearing a T-shirt at the pool. As an adult, I was like, I’m gonna find a bathing suit I like and I’m gonna wear it,” she revealed of her decision to wear a swimsuit during a recent vacation.

“And there were people, like, ‘Oh my God, look at you! You know I could never do that,'” Chrissy then continued of the reaction she got to showing off her body, but admitted that she didn’t let people’s comments stop her from feeling confident in her own skin.

“It’s a backhanded compliment,” Metz told Glamour of the response she received, but confidently added, “but I’m doing what I want to do.”

The star continued, “People who’ve never been overweight don’t understand what it all entails.”

Also in the November issues of the magazine, Chrissy admitted that she still gets comments from people who are surprised to see her on the huge hit drama.

“People are still surprised that a big girl could be on TV, and it’s like, Ugh, really? Really?” she said. “There’s so much other stuff to talk about.”

Back in June, Chrissy shared a glimpse at herself in her swimwear during a vacation with a friend to Sandals Royal Barbados on her official Instagram account. The snaps showed the actor from the shoulders up smiling from ear to ear as she spent some time in the sun while wearing what appeared to be a black swimsuit.

Metz, who was rocking dark black sunglasses and her hair up in a bun in the pictures, opted for a dark one-piece with a tan strap design across the chest. The straps were then linked together with a gold ring.

“Besties on the vacay resties (we have a new language),” the star, who plays Kate Pearson in the NBC drama which also stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, jokingly captioned the snap, adding the hashtags #pose, #islandlife, #sandalsroyalbarbados and #sandalsresorts.

Metz has been very candid about her weight on numerous occasions over the years.

Chrissy told TV Line back in 2016 that when she initially signed on the dotted line to appear on This Is Us that a part of her contract meant she was required to gradually lose weight as her character Kate does on the show, which she described as being a “win-win” situation for her.

“Whether or not I lose weight or stay the same, it’s purely a choice of mine for health,” Metz clarified of her weight loss to the outlet at the time. “Not because I think that plus size, curvy, voluptuous, big bodies aren’t attractive — because I think they’re awesome and sexy.”