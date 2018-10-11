Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Curves In Sexy Beach Photo Shoot

The model welcomed her son Miles five months ago.

She gave birth to her baby boy Miles only five months ago, but motherhood hasn’t kept Chrissy Teigen from her modeling antics.

The 32-year-old, who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2014, was spotted splashing around a Malibu beach for a sexy photo shoot, according to the Daily Mail.

The star showed off her voluptuous curves in a series of white outfits as she posed for the cameras as her supportive husband John Legend stood nearby and looked proud.

Chrissy went braless for the first look of the shoot, which consisted of a semi-sheer tank top and white short-shorts, which she paired with opera gloves with cute little bows running the length. She kept her makeup game minimal and styled her caramel locks in a messy bun and wore a pair of black statement earrings for an extra touch.

Despite her natural glow and barefoot vibe, the Lip Sync Battle DJ had a little help from photo assistant carrying a wind-blower. She then changed into a stunning white jacket, which she wore like a dress. The cleavage-baring blazer also had little shoulder cut-outs and two big bows, and she completed the look with white ankle boots.

The mother-of-two then stepped aside to greet her husband, who planted a cute kiss on her cheek. John looked casually cool as always, donning a black t-shirt and matching black pants. After the motivation break, Chrissy was back near the water and looked more than ready to pose for more pictures.

For her next outfit, the best-selling author ran around carefree in a button down shirt and Calvin Klein boy’s underwear while holding a white sheet that flowed behind her. This time she wore her hair loose, hanging down to shoulder length.

Chrissy is known for her carefree attitude and willingness to speak out publicly about subjects that are close to her heart. John recently said in an interview with CNBC‘s John Harwood that his wife’s bold approach to politics and social injustices has “rubbed off” on him.

“I’ve been a little less reserved with some of my opinions since we’ve been together,” the 39-year-old musician said.

“She cares a lot about, I would say, women’s reproductive freedom. So, we’ve donated to Planned Parenthood. She cares a lot about immigrant issues because her mother is an immigrant from Thailand, and so, we donated to the ACLU when we saw what was happening with the family separations at the border.”

“So, I think those are some of the issues that animate her and I think everybody kind of finds their own personal connection and I think hers have to do with women’s freedom and immigrant’s rights,” John added.