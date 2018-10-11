NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler Reveals Main Reason Why He Demanded A Trade From Timberwolves

After weeks filled with drama and frustrations, Jimmy Butler has finally returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves to join their practice session on Wednesday. Some people perceived Butler’s decision to rejoin the Timberwolves as a sign that he’s ready to fix his relationship with the team. Unfortunately, the disgruntled superstar proved them wrong.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jimmy Butler was “vociferous” and “intense” during the practice where he is reportedly targeting Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, General Manager Scott Layden, and his young teammates, Karl-Anthony Town, and Andrew Wiggins.

In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN, Butler admitted that he’s really being hard on Towns and Wiggins. The 29-year-old small forward said that though Towns is the most talented and Wiggins is the most God-gifted, he is the player that plays the hardest on the team.

Butler revealed that what frustrated him with their performance last season was not their defense or ability to score. It’s more about their passion for winning. While he plays with a heart in every single possession, he doesn’t see the same thing with most of his teammates.

The All-Star forward wanted the Timberwolves to be honest with him and make him feel appreciated. He also wanted the Timberwolves to admit that they need him and they can’t win without him on their roster.

“It’s about saying we need you. We want you here. We can’t do this without you. And that was the disconnect all along. You’re saying one thing and you’re saying it, and you’re saying it… I mean I’ve learned enough times in life that saying something is completely different upon acting upon it. Actions speak louder than words, whatever quote you want to use. And when it came to that point, it was like I let y’all know what the deal was as soon as you traded for me. I told you the truth from days one and I will continue to do it.”

Yahoo Sources: More details on what occurred during Timberwolves' practice that featured Jimmy Butler unexpectedly subbing himself in and "talking s***" to front office, Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins. https://t.co/YsjTF5W8Wn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 10, 2018

Based on his statements and what he did in their recent practice, it seems like Jimmy Butler’s departure from the Timberwolves is inevitable. However, as of now, it remains unknown when the Timberwolves will find Butler a new home. Since he demanded a trade from the Timberwolves, several NBA teams have already expressed interest in adding him to their team.

Woj revealed that the Timberwolves and the Miami Heat have gone to an advance trade negotiation, but talks fractured after Minnesota asked for more trade assets in return for their disgruntled superstar. Though Butler is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, the Timberwolves are still expecting a good return to compensate for what they lost when they traded for him last offseason.