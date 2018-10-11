Disheveled Justin Bieber Flees To Church After Selena Gomez’s Emotional Breakdown & Hospitalization News

Hailey Baldwin was noticeably absent.

Immediately after TMZ broke the news that Selena Gomez (26) was being hospitalized for an emotional breakdown, Justin Bieber (24) was photographed pulling up at a church in a disheveled state. Bieber, who regularly attends Hillsong Church, looked crush when he arrived alone without his new wife, Hailey Baldwin (21). Hollywood Life reported that he “was photographed with hair hanging in his face and a downbeat expression after driving to church.” He got out of his car and then greeted someone outside of the church, but was still visibly downcast and not smiling. Bieber was dressed in a pink hoodie, blue tracksuit pants, and white and brown sneakers.

Gomez has reportedly been hospitalized twice in the past two weeks. Fans know that she received a kidney transplant last year and was reportedly emotional about a recent low white cell blood count. The singer suffers from lupus disease. Lupus Research Alliance defines it as an autoimmune disease where the “immune system attacks healthy cells by mistake.”

It is alleged that a family member drove her to the hospital in the last week of September to receive treatment. She was then re-admitted to the hospital late last week due to the persistent low blood cell count.

But Selena did not want to stay at the hospital for a prolonged period of time and allegedly insisted on leaving soon after her admission. When the doctors informed her that she could not leave, she reportedly then had an “emotional breakdown” where she tried to rip the IVs out of her arm and “freaked out.”

Gomez has been absent from social media for the last few weeks, with her last post appearing on September 23. Despite needing a break from the public, she pleased her fans by doing an Instagram Live feed and answering their questions. She admitted that her depression had been all-consuming for 5 years.

TMZ states that Selena is now receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) at an East Coast psychiatric facility. The star has received the same treatment in the past and told Vogue that “DBT completely changed my life.”

“We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back; the girl who’s down.” “We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an on-and-off again relationship from 2011 to March 2018. Vogue speculated that the two reconnected because of her kidney transplant as well as their church, Hillsong. But “Jelena” then took a break in March 2018, and never got back together again.

Bieber then shocked the world by getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July and marrying her in September. Gomez was then targeted by fans who supported Bieber’s relationship with Baldwin, many posting a slew of hateful comments on social media.