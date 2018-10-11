Prince Philip Could Miss Princess Eugenie’s Wedding As He’ll ‘See How He Feels’ That Morning, Per ‘Daily Mail’

We’ve already heard that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be unable to attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding due to a prior engagement. And now, it sounds like there’s a chance that Prince Philip may not attend the big wedding either, according to the Daily Mail. The reason that’s being given by sources is that he’ll need to “see how he feels” that morning.

“There’s not a three line whip on these family occasions. Not unreasonably, when you consider his age, the Duke of Edinburgh will decide on the morning of the wedding if he’s going to be there. He now very much operates on a ‘wake up and see how I feel’ basis.”

Prince Philip is 97-years-old, and he and the Queen also missed Prince Louis’ christening in July. At the same time, Philip made it to Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

In addition to his age, there is the matter of an old family feud to consider. Prince Philip and Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, haven’t gotten along ever since her fallout from the royal family. There were recently reports that he could be putting the feud aside to attend the wedding.

Whether or not the drama with Sarah is a deciding factor is something only Prince Philip knows.

Prince Philip will 'see how he feels' over Princess Eugenie's wedding

However, the Daily Beast previously discussed why Prince Philip may never forgive Sarah. The publication even called it an “undisguised hatred” that exists between the two, and pointed out that Prince William also doesn’t like Sarah. And if the idea that the prince may skip out on Eugenie’s wedding over this feud sounds ridiculous, listen to this.

“Philip has never forgiven Fergie for the damage she did to the dignity and reputation of the Royal Family through her well-publicized extramarital affairs, her desperate pursuit of money and shameless efforts to cash in on her royal connections, and her attempt to sell access to Prince Andrew to an undercover reporter from the News of the World.”

And while the article was published in June 2015, not much has seemed to change between the two. It was only recently that some media outlets, including Express, suggested that Prince Philip might be burying the hatchet.

Will Prince Philip Be At Princess Eugenie's Wedding? Maybe Not For An Understandable Reason

For example, one royal expert said that the two would want to put on a friendly front at the least, in order to deflect any attention on their problems. But even the same expert said that Prince Philip avoids even being in the same room as Sarah as much as possible.

So we’ll have to wait and see whether the prince feels well enough to attend Eugenie’s wedding.