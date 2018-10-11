NBA Trade Rumors: L.A. Lakers ‘Have Their Sights Set On’ Anthony Davis, Per ‘Scoop B’

Will the Lakers succeed to acquire Anthony Davis?

A year since they assumed front office roles, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka have fulfilled their promise to bring a superstar to Los Angeles by signing the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James, in the recent free agency. However, the acquisition of James is just the start for the Purple and Gold as Johnson and Pelinka are still aiming to add another superstar to their roster.

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019. The 2019 NBA free agency will be loaded with several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan. Aside from free agency, the Lakers also have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster trade.

As of now, one of the Lakers’ top trade targets is Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent conversation with Brandon Robinson of Scoop B, Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports learned that the Lakers “have their sights set on” Davis.

“Speculation is rampant that Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans. He is under contract through 2021, but the Pelicans may opt to trade the Brow. Scoop, who recently reported that Kevin Durant plans to join LeBron James on the Lakers in 2019, said he has also heard from a source that the Lakers have their sights set on Davis.”

Anthony Davis is a perennial MVP & DPOY candidate but there was a time when injuries could have derailed his career. For @sbnation’s NBA preview, how he and other big men are fighting to survive and thrive in a league that threatens to make them extinct: https://t.co/I5DZ1Temws — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) October 9, 2018

Anthony Davis has already expressed his interest to retire as a Pelican, but rumors still continue to circulate about his potential departure from New Orleans. Brandon Robinson of Scoop B believes that it’s not a coincidence that Davis signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Now that he has the same representative as Lakers superstar LeBron James, it will be easier for him to demand a trade from the Pelicans to the Purple and Gold.

Pairing Anthony Davis with LeBron James will undeniably turn the Lakers from an average playoff contender to a legitimate threat to the Golden State Warriors’ throne. Davis will boost the Lakers’ performance on both ends of the floor and address their weakness at the center position. In 75 games he played last season, the 25-year-old superstar averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals on 53.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc.

As of now, the Pelicans haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to part ways with Anthony Davis. However, if the Pelicans make him available on the trading block, the Lakers should be willing to sacrifice at least one of Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, together with multiple future draft picks.