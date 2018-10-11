Lady Gaga Reportedly Tapped To Play Ursula In ‘Little Mermaid’ Remake And People Aren’t Happy About It

Lady Gaga could land a role as the notorious villain Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Rumor has it that the singer and actress is at the top of Disney’s list of possible contenders for the part, according to The Disinsider.

Gaga, real name Stephanie Germanotta, has been receiving lots of positive reviews for her performance in A Star is Born, but that hasn’t stopped some people from expressing that they don’t think she’s the right person to play the iconic Disney villain.

Some questioned whether Gaga had the vocal ability to mimic Ursula’s range and tone.

Others did not think that she had the right body type for the role.

“Ursula is a big girl,” one person tweeted. “Anyone who plays her needs a big voice and a big body. Someone like Queen Latifah.”

A couple of other people also suggested that Queen Latifah would be a better fit. The rapper/singer/actress has stepped into Ursula’s tentacled body before, albeit for a photoshoot. As the Disney Parks blog reports, she posed as Ariel’s archnemesis as part of a series of Disney Dream Portraits shot by famed photographer Annie Leibowitz in 2011.

Other suggestions for the part included RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ginger Minj and Keala Settle, the actress who played “The Bearded Lady” on The Greatest Showman. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Titus Burgess was also put forward as a casting option.

Disney’s rumored casting choices for The Little Mermaid‘s remake have already caused some controversy. There has been speculation that Zendaya Coleman has been tapped to play Ariel. The rumor caused uproar within certain groups on social media because Coleman is mixed-race with one parent being African American.

The Disinsider notes that the studio has been tightlipped about production details for The Little Mermaid‘s remake, so we’ll just have to wait for more substantial information to be released.

Disney fans have a lot to look forward to in the meantime as there are quite a few well-loved Disney properties that are getting the live action treatment.

The studio recently released a teaser image for the new Aladdin. Will Smith, who plays The Genie, shared it on his social media pages. In the caption, he expressed excitement at the fact that he will be blue in the role made famous by the late Robin Williams.

Aladdin is set to be released in May of next year. The Lion King‘s virtual production remake, starring Donald Glover and Beyonce, is also set for a 2019 release. Mulan is getting a new movie as well, but that film will hit theaters in 2020