Camila Cabello & Fifth Harmony Members Purposely Separated During AMAs

Despite all being in the same theater, Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony band mates Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei Hamilton were seated very far apart during the 2018 AMAs. Sources told TMZ this was a planned seating arrangement to keep the peace between the singers.

Fifth Harmony has been more of a broken chord since Camila announced her exit from the band back in 2016. Since the split, Cabello has been hard at work on her solo career and it has paid off. The singer was nominated for five AMAs and walked away winning in four categories including New Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for her mini-movie-style music video for her song “Havana.”

Photos and video from the evening reveal that Cabello was seated front and center in the second row right next to AMA alum Taylor Swift. The other 5H members in attendance were seating on separate ends of the auditorium to the extent that they would be unlikely to run into each other at all. According to TMZ the singers were not even within shouting distance of each other.

The singer’s seemingly unstoppable success in comparison to the stagnancy of Fifth Harmony’s career as of late is likely the reason for the suspected heightened hostility and the seating separation. The tension between Camila and her former posse has existed since the split. Some fans wondered if the ongoing tension stemmed from a place of jealousy. However, according to TMZ, her band mates claimed to be upset she split from the group with very little warning.

For those who are unfamiliar with the music group’s history, Fifth Harmony was the creation of music reality show the X Factor back in 2012 when original members Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Lauren, Normani, and Dinah Jane each auditioned as solo artists for the prime time talent show. All five girls were eliminated from the show after the bootcamp round but were brought back by producers and judges to compete as a group.

The girl band, originally named LYLAS, changed their name several times before landing on Fifth Harmony. They placed third on the 2012 season of the X Factor and went on to sign a joint record deal with Simon Cowell’s music label Syco Records and Epic Records. The band went on to produce several Billboard-charting hits before Cabello’s exit in 2016.

Cabello, having four wins under her belt for the evening, appeared as though the drama with her former band was the farthest thing from her mind. Images from the evening showed her smiling with rosy-cheeks as she soaked up the attention from friends, fans, and fellow singers.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good year for 5H as they were not nominated for a singer award.