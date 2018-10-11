‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Wrath Of Phyllis After Billy’s Revenge

The night that Summer and Billy spent together didn’t lead to much so far, but The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis will soon find out, and things will never be the same in Genoa City.

When Billy (Jason Thompson) returns from rehab, he’s happy and ready to move on with his life. Y&R executive producer and head writer Mal Young explained to Soap Opera Digest, “Billy did what he was asked — or told — to do and sought treatment for his gambling addiction, but not before giving Summer exactly what she wanted. He returns to town full of vigor, ready for a fresh start, but although rehab may have helped him, he’s still that mad, bad, and dangerous-to-know Billy we love.”

Of course, Billy has no idea that anybody other and he and Summer (Hunter King) know about their night together, but Kyle (Michael Mealor) soon remedies that situation by letting Billy know that he knows, and Kyle gives his uncle some advice. After all, Kyle knows Summer pretty well since she’s his ex. Kyle tells Billy to tell Summer where they stand. Billy already messed up by leaving without so much as a note, and Summer has tried to get in touch with him to no avail these last several days.

Billy did not see that coming. #YR pic.twitter.com/gdJyN09blR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 4, 2018

Young noted that although Summer frustrates Kyle, he also feels protective of her because he knows her vulnerable side, which not many people get to see.

Unfortunately for Billy, their night together actually intensified Summer’s feelings for her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

When Summer realizes that Billy is finally back, she’s ready to jump into his life and create a future with him. Young said, “Summer thinks Billy is back in touch with his wild side and she believes that the’s far better off with her than with Phyllis. Summer is also wildly attracted to something she can’t have, which makes Billy even more appealing to her.”

Billy tries to help Summer realize that he doesn’t feel the same way that she does and that he was in a bad place when they had sex. In fact, “he’s annoyed that she isn’t able to realize that their night together was purely physical.”

It won’t surprise many fans that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) shows up right in the middle of an argument between Summer and Billy about their night together, and she realizes exactly what happened between her ex-boyfriend and her daughter. It’s her absolute worst nightmare come true right before her eyes. Both Summer and Phyllis get a nasty surprise when Billy reveals that he merely used Summer to get revenge on both Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) since they’re her parents. Yikes! There’s no way Phyllis will take this news calmly, so Billy (and Summer) better watch out.

