‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Could Take Three-Week Break After Episode 12

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 11, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured Commandant Keith Sadies telling stories about Eren Jaeger’s Parents, Griesha and Carla. The Survey Corps led by Levi Ackerman and Hange Zoe decided to visit the former commander of the Scout Regiment before starting their mission to take the wall.

Based on the preview, Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 12 is expected to feature an epic battle against the Titans to retake the wall. Unfortunately, fans will be needing to wait longer to see more of the clash between humanity and the Titans as the popular anime could take an indefinite hiatus. According to Reddit, Attack on Titan Season 3 could go on a three-week break after airing episode 12.

“As previously confirmed, there is 100% no SnK broadcasts for the early mornings of 10/15, 10/22, and 10/29. Or in any other NHK timeslot during the weeks after the 10/8 broadcast. It wouldn’t have been shown at any earlier time anyhow, considering the ‘maturity’ of the content. The original timeslot for SnK will not be replaced by another anime but rather NHK’s previous miscellaneous late night programming such as Minna no Uta or Midnight Channel. This answers the question from before about the timeslot’s exact replacement(s) posed by /u/eoten, and it also confirms the chatter I saw among Japanese fans about the timeslot not being intended for anime at all prior to SnK.”

Some fans are speculating that Attack on Titan Season 3 will be ending after another episode. However, as Reddit noted, Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 12 doesn’t have “Finale/End” in the listings so fans can expect more episodes after episode 12.

The upcoming battle between humanity and the Titans is expected to more intense. As shown in the previous episodes, the Beast Titan, Armored Titan (Reiner Braun), and the Colossal Titan (Bertholdt Hoover) have returned inside the Walls. The Beast Titan defeated the Armored Titan in a one-on-one battle and reminded him and Bertholdt that their main mission is to retrieve the power of the Founding Titan from Eren and not to save their comrade, Annie Leonhart, who is currently in an underground prison inside the Walls.

In his recent conversation with Queen Historia Reiss, Eren said that he has no choice but to kill Reiner and Bertholdt if ever they see him again. As of now, Eren has already learned the hardening ability that will be very useful in their upcoming mission to retake the wall. However, despite having the power of the Founding Titan, it remains questionable if Eren can stand a chance in a three-on-one battle against the Beast Titan, Armored Titan, and the Colossal Titan.