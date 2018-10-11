A Medieval Knight Re-Enactor Dies After Impaling Himself On His Own Lance

Peter Barclay died doing what he loved, according to his brother.

A Medieval re-enactor has died over the weekend after impaling himself on his own lance at a Renaissance Fair in Williamstown. Peter Barclay, 52, of Virginia, and also known as Master Terafan Greydragon, was performing at an event in Kentucky on Saturday when the freak incident occurred.

According to the New York Post, Barclay was on horseback and “attempting to spear a paper plate on the ground — when his metal-tipped lance hit the ground and flipped back toward him.”

After the tragedy, his brother took to social media to comment on the incident.

“It comes with great sadness that my younger middle brother, Peter Barclay has died,” John Barclay revealed in a Facebook post, which also showed images of his fallen brother.

“He was at an equestrian/medieval event in Ohio, when his metal tipped lance, used for catching rings (not jousting), hit the ground and flipped. Freak accident. It impaled him under his sternum killing him.”

According to reports, Barclay was airlifted to hospital but, unfortunately, died en route.

In the Facebook statement, John reveals that his brother “led a distinguished career that included time as a Lt. Colonel in the US Army.” He was enjoying his retirement, hence the appearance at the Renaissance Fair.

“He died doing what he loved, but will still be missed. [sad-faced emoji],” John’s statement read. “RIP Peter aka: Terafan Greydragon!”

The death is currently being listed as an accident and an autopsy has yet to be performed, according to AOL and the Hamilton County coroner’s chief administrator, Andrea Hatten.

The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), which is a Medieval re-enactment organization and was also in charge of the Renaissance Fair, has endeavored to make sure an accident such as this doesn’t happen again.

“I’ve never had an injury on the field like this, ever, that led to something like this,” SCA president John Fulton revealed to WLWT News.

And, for those who knew Peter Barclay, news of the medieval re-enactor’s sudden death was a devastating revelation.

“Everybody that knew him is just dead stunned,” Fulton said. “His ability, skill, and attention to detail is just total.”

According to Barclay’s brother, Peter was raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and was a graduate of New Mexico State University.

Peter leaves behind a wife, Deborah A. Barclay, and two daughters, Amy and Taryth. He is survived by his father Jack Barclay, older brother, John Barclay, and younger brother, Charles Barclay.