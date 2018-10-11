‘One Piece’ Chapter 921 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

One Piece Chapter 921 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda is taking a one-week break. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to give more information about the plans and strategies of the Strawhat Pirates alliance to take down one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Beast Pirates captain Kaido.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, Firefox Kinemon revealed that he, Momonosuke, Kanjuro, Raizo, Kiku, and other retainers traveled to the future with the help of Lady Kozuki Toki’s devil fruit power. Kinemon vowed to find comrades that can help them fulfill Oden’s dream to free their land from Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido and open the borders of the Wano Country.

Kinemon told Luffy, Law, and the others some of the details about their planned invasion of Onigashima, Emperor Kaido’s territory. Kinemon said that they will not be waging an open war. They will carefully start gathering top-secret intel that they could use to take down Kaido. They will commence the attack on the night of the Fire Festival.

One Piece Chapter 920 revealed the current members of the Strawhat Pirates alliance. These include Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates, Law and the Heart Pirates, Inuarashi and the Musketeers, Nekomamushi and the Guardians, and the rebels of the Wano Country who remain loyal to Lord Oden. Kinemon said that he wants to at least gather 5,000 men.

One Piece Chapter 921 could feature the meeting of Inuarashi with Luffy and other members of the Strawhat Pirates alliance. The previous chapter of One Piece showed Inuarashi traveling using a small boat in a river somewhere in the Wano Country. There is also a strong possibility that Nekomamushi will be arriving in Wano soon, together with Marco the Phoenix and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates. As of now, there is no official confirmation if the Strawhat Grand fleet will be joining the upcoming war.

When they parted ways after the Dressrosa arc, they vowed to help each other whenever one of them is in a difficult situation. One Piece Chapter 921 may also reveal the identity of the two other Calamities of the Beast Pirates. So far, Jack the Drought is the only known Calamity, but One Piece Chapter 920 already showed what the two others look like. Based on their shadows, the two Calamities seemed like men with physiques similar to Jack.