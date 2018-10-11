Princess Eugenie managed to include representatives from the families of all of Prince Andrew's siblings

The countdown is on to the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and a list was just released of the children who will take part in the wedding party as bridesmaids and pageboys. The list posted on Twitter includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah, and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams, and Louis de Givenchy to be pageboys and bridesmaids.

Obviously, the world is aware of who Princess Charlotte and Prince George are, and the names of their parents (Prince William and Kate Middleton, just in case you didn’t), but a few of the names on the list are lesser known, but still have a link to the royal family, says Town & Country.

Maud Windsor, age 5, is the granddaughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, born Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina Windsor in Los Angeles. She is the daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and a cousin of the bride, Princess Eugenie. Maud Windsor also attends school with Prince George.

Another bridesmaid is Theodora Williams, the daughter of two X-Factor judges, singer Robbie Williams, and Ayda Field. The six-year-old is best known to friends and family as Teddy, and she is a huge Taylor Swift fan.

The next three bridesmaids are all the granddaughters of Princess Anne according to Town & Country. Mia Grace Tindall (18th in line to the throne), the daughter of Zara Tindall (Princess Anne’s daughter) and her husband, Mike Tindall is 4. Her first cousins, Isla and Savannah Phillips, the daughters of Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, will round out Princess Eugenie’s bridesmaids.

Princess Eugenie will have fewer pageboys than bridesmaids, but that doesn’t mean that this little gentleman won’t steal the show. Leading the pack is Prince George, who will one day be the King of England, says T&C. Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte are now old hat at this wedding stuff, having served at Auntie Pippa’s wedding, Uncle Harry’s, plus at the wedding of a friend of Prince William.

Accompanying Prince George will be Louis De Givenchy, age 6, who parents, Zoë and Olivier de Givenchy are close friends of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Some sources are suggesting that Louis’ younger sister, Ines will also take part in the wedding, but so far, Kensington Palace will only confirm Louis.

Rounding out the younger royal wedding attendants will be James, Viscount Severn, 10, the son of Prince Edward (Prince Charles’ youngest brother) and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. James will be a special attendant along with his older sister, Lady Louise Windsor, age 14.

Princess Eugenie has found a way to incorporate the families of all of her father, Prince Andrew’s siblings for her big day.