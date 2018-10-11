Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Photo Of Twins Dressed In Bear Onesies

Dancing with the Stars alum Kym Herjavec and her husband Robert Herjavec welcomed two adorable little ones into her life earlier this year. Twins Hudson Robert Herjavec and Haven Mae Herjavec were born on April 23, and the proud mom has regularly taken to Instagram with photos of her babies since.

Her most recent shot shows the pair wearing the most adorable bear onesies, down to the ears on top of the hoods. While baby Haven is wearing a woolly pink onesie, Hudson has on the softest-looking cream-colored one. The pair are strapped into their pram in the cute outfit, both smiling happily as they stay all warm and cozy, with even their tiny hands covered by the long sleeves.

“This is how we stroll! Night time walk with Lola before bed,” Kym captioned the shot, indicating the family pup had not been left out of all the fun.

Kym is having a blast playing dress up with her son and daughter, having shared a photo of the pair dressed up as a strawberry and a pineapple respectively on October 1 to celebrate the month of Halloween, according to the Inquisitr. She also shared another image, just two days ago, of Hudson dressed as a giraffe while his sister pulled off an adorable pink pig costume.

While the twins aren’t identical, the new mom has no problem dressing them in the same outfits either. Just a few weeks ago she shared a photo of them dressed in matching cream-colored onesies, each with a Burberry bib around their necks. The only distinguishing feature was that Kym added a sweet little bow around Haven’s head. The tots were lying side by side on a bed, and looked happy as can be at their mother’s antics, smiling big toothless grins at the camera.

“Happy Tuesday! You’re never fully dressed without a smile (or a Burberry Bib),” she captioned the image, referencing the Annie song as she marked their five-month birthday.

Kym and Robert met on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars in 2015. In May of that year, the Australian dancer confirmed she and the businessman were dating. Less than a year later, Robert popped the question, and the couple tied the knot in July 2016 in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. She confirmed her pregnancy in December last year, and a short while later shared the news that she would be welcoming two babies, not one, in April.