Here’s What You Can Do To Stop Global Warming — Stop Eating Red Meat

What can the average person do to stop global warming, reverse the effects of climate change, and potentially save the human race? There is a simple answer...but you probably won’t like it.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report that spells out an extremely grim future for all of humankind, giving the world about 12 years to make drastic changes. That’s pretty scary stuff, but there is a simple answer to how you can help.

It’s just that you probably won’t like it very much.

One thing you can do today, right now, to help reduce emissions and help stall the effects of climate change is to stop eating red meat. USA Today reports that it takes 16 pounds of grain to make a single pound of beef.

Since climate change will cause massive food shortages, saving on grain is a great way to help with the longevity of the human race.

And while it sounds quite silly, bovine emissions are a leading cause of methane. This is a type of greenhouse gas that helps to trap heat inside the Earth’s atmosphere, progressing climate change. Fewer farms full of cows meant for meat means fewer methane emissions.

The world needs to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent, and the world needs to do it right now, or everything you know about the world is going to change. That means governments as well as individuals need to make changes, and today’s the day to start making them.

The report maps out four paths to reduce carbon emissions and potentially save the world, according to CNN. Changes “in all aspects of society” are needed.

If human beings start to eat about 30 percent fewer animal products, it will make an enormous difference. Livestock are estimated to create about 14.5 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. That’s a gigantic number, but anyone can reduce it by eating a little less meat.

And if saving the planet doesn’t do it for you, there’s another great reason to stop eating red meat: you can save yourself. In November 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer released a report showing that processed meat is clearly carcinogenic, and red meat is probably carcinogenic. In layman’s terms, it may cause cancer.

Eating less meat is also a good way to avoid heart disease, CNN reports. On the whole, vegetarians are healthier than people who eat meat.

Meat is delicious, as everyone knows, and no one will blame you if you don’t want to cut it out of your diet entirely. But if you eat a couple or three meals a week that have no meat in them, you can help make a big difference for the whole planet.