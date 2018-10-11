Trump Statues Invite Dogs To Pee On The President

Miniature busts of President Trump have been popping up on the streets of New York City over the past week, with each statuette bearing a sign that invites citizens to allow their dogs to urinate on the President’s likeness, according to Vice.

The bronze colored mini-Trump sightings date back to Friday evening, October 5. It was then that residents of the Park Slope neighborhood in Brooklyn took notice of what was the first such installation of record, near the intersection of Union and 7th. The model bore an uncanny resemblance to a younger real estate titan Donald Trump, circa 1980’s and sat attached to a square base made of synthetic grass. Beneath the little Trump statue was a yellow plaque with the words “PEE ON ME” inscribed.

In addition to the statue and the plaque and the grass, there was an application of a dog potty training scent, but only the pooches that got a chance to sniff around the installation knew that until a reporter with the Gothamist was able to get in touch with the individual responsible for setting it out in public. Thanks to artist Phil Gable including the name of his brand content studio, Porcupine Armadillo, in the inscription, he was accessible to the press.

Trump 'Pee On Me' Statuette Spotted On Brooklyn Sidewalks https://t.co/AWwHijMey9 pic.twitter.com/XIKrYTnUwD — Gothamist (@Gothamist) October 9, 2018

Gable told the Gothamist that for the pets he hoped to attract, the installation was a “public service announcement,” but for him personally its manifestation was the product of his “disdain for Donald Trump, both as a President and a human being.” What finally drove the NYC advertising executive to act on his long-standing disfavor for the nation’s 45th Commander-In-Chief was the culmination of statements and actions that Americans watched him go through the motions of throughout Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation process.

“I felt like this week was a particularly disturbing one in the ongoing s**t show that is the 45th presidency, so it seemed like a good time to find a new, funny way to express the disgust that so many of us feel,” he told the Big Apple-based publication.

The statuette that first came to the media’s attention was the only one to have been erected at the time, but Gable confirmed that he was in the process of creating more and just prior to the Gothamist publishing its coverage of the installation, he sent an assortment of photographs showing replicas that he had distributed to additional locations throughout the borough.

“He’s not going to hear about dogs peeing on a tiny statue of him and just say ‘That’s it. Now, I’m stepping down.’ But everybody has their own way of dealing with things,” Gable is quoted as saying in regards to the end-goal he has in mind by making the statement he has. “For some it’s marching. For me, it’s humor and satire. Sometimes it’s a video, sometimes it’s on stage, and this time it happened to be a weird little art project.”