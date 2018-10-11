Ainsley Earhardt Divorce: ‘Fox And Friends’ Host’s Husband Cheated With Her Close Friend, ‘Page Six’ Reports

Ainsley's husband has denied the reports and asked for privacy for the family.

Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt is headed for a divorce after her husband had an affair with her close friend, a new report claims.

The Fox News personality announced this week that she and husband William Proctor were splitting after six years of marriage. Though Earhardt was light on details about the reason for the breakup, a source told the New York Post‘s Page Six that William cheated on his wife with one of her best friends.

Though the affair was not new, Ainsley reportedly has solid proof that her man was cheating.

“Proctor was unfaithful with one of her closest friends a few years ago and there is evidence to prove it,” the source said.

It was actually Proctor who filed for divorce, the report noted. There could be more difficulty ahead for Ainsley Earhardt. The report noted that William Proctor brought the proceedings to Manhattan Supreme Court, which is likely a precursor to a custody battle over the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

He had denied the affair, however.

“There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair,” Proctor said (via Page Six). “I am disappointed that this private matter has become public. I remain focused on and committed to being the best Dad, and maintaining a friendship with my wife even though she has decided to move on.”

This is not the only Fox News divorce to make news this year. In May, fellow host Jesse Waters split with his wife after he allegedly had an affair with a 25-year-old employee on his show.

Fox News even seemed to confirm the affair in a statement about Waters’ relationship with the employee.

“Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains,” a network spokesperson said.

EXCLUSIVE: Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt splits from her second husband amid claims he cheated on her with … – Daily Mail https://t.co/f91YSy917i pic.twitter.com/pMElYRk879 — Steven Benke (@stevebenke) October 10, 2018

Waters’ divorce stirred up controversy as he was known for his dogged reporting of former President Bill Clinton’s alleged extra-marital affairs. Waters even passed on an unsubstantiated rumor that Bill Clinton paid a visit to a nude beach while on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard, Media Matters noted.

Ainsley Earhardt said she is focused on her 2-year-old daughter amid the divorce proceedings.