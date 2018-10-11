Two Tennessee Men Indicted For Raping 9-Month-Old Baby, Filming The Assault

A jury on Wednesday indicted two men accused of raping a 9-month-old baby and filming the assault in Tennessee.

The horrible incident took place in February this year when a woman told the police that her baby was molested and she saw the video of the assault on a cell phone. The woman later identified the culprit through his Facebook account named “Zay,” per WMC Action News 5.

An investigation later identified the person behind the Facebook account as the 19-year-old Isiah Hayes. Upon his arrest, he confessed his crime and admitted that he had raped the 9-month-old baby. The police also arrested his accomplice, Daireus Ice, 22, who filmed the assault.

Both the men were charged with “aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.” Ice was also charged with criminal responsibility for the conduct of another, per the report.

This wasn’t a one-of-its-kind case in the state as similar horrible incidents involving the rape of children have made headlines in the past too.

Last month, a 59-year-old man named Billy Irick was executed after he was convicted on charges of raping and killing 7-year old Paula Dyer, whom he was babysitting in Knoxville in 1985. The accused was on death row for three decades. This was Tennessee’s first execution in almost 10 years, according to Reuters.

Similarly, the Sumner County Grand Jury indicted a 26-year-old man named Johnny McDaniel on July 3 with one count of the rape of a child, per the Tennessean.

Earlier this year, 30-year-old Brian Gann from East Tennessee was arrested and charged with child rape after he posted on Facebook that he raped a 5-year-old child and bragged that no one could arrest him. According to a press release from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Gann was “was indicted on six counts of child rape, three counts of harassment, one count of aggravated stalking and three counts of retaliation for past action,” per Knox News.

Likewise, in November 2017, a 22-year-old man named Christopher Paul Conway was arrested and charged with the rape and murder of his 9-month-old infant daughter.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, officers from the Clarksville Police Department responded to an emergency medical 911 call from the culprit’s home that indicated a CPR in progress. When responders arrived, they found an unresponsive baby who was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Conway’s arrest warrant showed that he confessed to both raping and murdering his daughter.