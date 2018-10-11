Selena Gomez Receiving Mental Health Treatment After Suffering Mental Breakdown

It's been a rough few weeks for superstar Selena Gomez.

Earlier today, TMZ reported that the actress and singer was hospitalized two times in just as many weeks for a series of emotional breakdowns. According to the outlet, Gomez’s first episode occurred at her home in Studio City, California. Following her kidney transplant, Gomez was suffering a low white blood cell count, which put her over the edge, causing a friend to drive her to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to seek help.

The source reports that Selena was “despondent” over the issue which occurred the last week in September. Shortly after, Gomez suffered yet another episode after her white blood cell count remained low. The 26-year-old was then re-admitted to the hospital after she went quickly into a “downward emotional spiral.”

After being admitted to the hospital for a second time, TMZ shares that Gomez wanted to leave the facility but when she was told that she couldn’t, she had “a meltdown” and “freaked out,” trying to rip several IVs out of her arm and going into a panic.

Luckily, Selena is now receiving dialectical behavior therapy, also know as DBT treatment at a psychiatric facility on the east coast, though it is not known exactly where. This is not the first time that Gomez has needed to seek help for mental health issues.

As many will recall, Gomez canceled her Revival tour in the summer of 2016 to check herself into a rehab facility. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Gomez called it the “hardest” but “best” thing that she’s ever done while also explaining what led her to the tough decision.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it – which, I think, was a complete distortion.”

She also confessed that social media played a role in her rehab stint.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict,” she shared.

During her time at the facility, Gomez underwent treatment for 90 days before she was finally released. Gomez says that her time there really helped her, especially considering the fact that she was there with six girls who were “fighting for their lives,” helping to put her own issues into perspective.

Hopefully Gomez will get the help she needs the second time around.