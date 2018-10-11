‘Intimate’ Documentary On Prince Charles Being Produced For His 70th Birthday

Prince Charles of Wales will be celebrating his 70th birthday on November 14, and in honor of the special occasion, a BBC documentary team has been given access to him. Filmmaker John Bridcut is in charge of the project, and has been working with the heir to the throne for the past 12 months on this, both at work and in private, according to Irish News.

Along with Charles, Bridcut has also been given access to Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his two sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who have all been interviewed for the documentary. The resulting 60-minute piece is being described by the BBC as an “intimate documentary offering a unique insight into the future king.”

Bridcut has worked with the prince on numerous occasions before, including on The Passionate Prince in 2008 and The Prince and the Composer in 2011. The documentary filmmaker has also had the privilege of working with Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on two film portraits: Queen Elizabeth At 90 in 2016 and A Jubilee Tribute in 2012, both of which were created by Bridcut for the BBC.

The documentary will air next month, around Charles’ birthday.

Prince Charles to receive VERY SPECIAL 'revealing and intimate' 70th birthday present https://t.co/H4d1Z0pRKB pic.twitter.com/OaJav81ALj — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 10, 2018

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, was delighted to be able to bring the documentary to life for royal fans and viewers.

“It’s a real privilege to be given access to the Prince of Wales and those closest to him to mark his 70th birthday. This intimate documentary will offer a unique insight into his life and work and those who know him best.”

Prince Charles may have been a working royal all his life, and amassed a huge patronage of over 400 different organizations and charities, but the Prince of Wales doesn’t believe he’s anywhere near finished his work.

“What emerges is a revealing and intimate portrait of the longest-serving heir to the throne, who still feels he has a lot more to do,” BBC said.

The purpose of the documentary is to give royal fans a look into Charles’ private daily routine and to “gain an unparalleled perspective into his royal duties and life,” per Express UK. Charles just recently spoke up about his sense of duty as the heir to the throne and the next leader of the Commonwealth, expressing that royal life has far more to it than attending garden parties and fancy dinners.

Camilla is helping to plan a “very special” Buckingham Palace dinner and concert to mark her husband’s milestone birthday next month.