‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: ‘HIMYM’ Star Josh Radnor Joins Cast As Meredith’s New Love Interest

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that there will be a brand new character joining the cast of the hit medical drama.

According to an October 10 report by People Magazine, former How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor has joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast and will be portraying a new love interest for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

As fans already know, Meredith has been working with a patient, who also happens to be a matchmaker, and she has been looking for a perfect match for Dr. Grey. And that match may come in the former of Josh Radnor’s new character.

Many fans will remember Radnor for playing the character of Ted Mosby on the CBS hit comedy series How I Met Your Mother. He also starred on the series Rise before it was cancelled earlier this year.

In a brand new preview for Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith reveals that she is going on a blind date with a man that she has never seen and knows nothing about, per the instructions from her matchmaker, who Mer claims wants her to meet her date in the most natural way possible, with not preconceived notions.

Since the death of Meredith’s husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), she has had a couple of flings, and a more serious relationship with Dr. Nathan Riggs. Perhaps her new love interest will finally be the one.

Meanwhile, Radnor’s personal life has also been dramatic as of late. He has been entangled in a legal battle with his neighbors as of late. The former How I Met Your Mother star had a restraining order placed against him. However, he recently got that case dismissed, and his neighbors were ordered to pay the actor’s legal fees.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the feud between the neighbors was caused by a $130K deck built off of his home. Josh Radnor’s neighbors claimed that he did not have the proper permits to build the huge, expensive addition to his home, and given permission to have the deck torn down back in July.

However, the following month the actor was granted a court ruling to block the neighbors from tearing down the structure. In addition, the neighbors claimed that Radnor would yell at them and their family when they went outside, and take photographs of them, and tried to intimidate workers who visited their home.

The neighbors also complained that Josh would also sometimes step outside without his shirt on.

“I have never shouted at any of the Andersons, shirtless or otherwise,” Radnor later stated in court documents.

Fans can see Josh Radnor on Grey’s Anatomy in Thursday’s episode, which airs on ABC at 9 p.m.