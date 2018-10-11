Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Running Backs For NFL Fantasy Week 6 & Two Sleepers To Keep An Eye On

NFL Week 6 is here, and fantasy players are analyzing which running backs to start, and who they should sit. NFL Week 6 is providing a few matchups where a handful of running backs should have a big showing. In addition, there are two sleepers that fantasy fans should keep an eye on.

NFL Week 6 Fantasy: Start ‘Em Running Backs

Patriots’ Sony Michel

This rookie running back hasn’t been listed on too many sites as a start ’em player for Week 6, but many fantasy analysts feel that he should not be overlooked. New England is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and most NFL experts feel this will be a shootout. The Kansas City D has allowed the third-most scrimmage yards this season, and the second-most total touchdowns and PPR points to opposing running backs.

In Week 5, Sony Michel logged 18 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown in New England’s 38-24 victory against the Colts. In Week 4, Sony led the ground attack once again with 25 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown. For the NFL season, Michel has a total of 294 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. According to ESPN, Sony Michel’s projected points for NFL Fantasy Week 6 is 14.8.

Jaguars’ T.J. Yeldon

With Leonard Fournette still out of action due to a hamstring injury, experts feel that fantasy players with T.J. Yeldon should play the running back in this game against the Dallas Cowboys. Yeldon should put up some good numbers against the Cowboys, especially if Dallas linebacker Sean Lee is out of the game, which he is expected to be. In Week 5, Jacksonville lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-14, but that’s not because of a lack of effort from Yeldon.

In that Week 5 game, T.J. logged 10 carries for 53 yards. The running back also managed eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. For the NFL season, T.J. Yeldon has a total of 258 yards for one touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The Dallas Cowboys have allowed eight running backs to either gain 80 total yards or score while Lee has been out, including his absence last season. The running back is projected to earn a whopping 16.2 points in NFL Week 6 fantasy, so if you have him, most experts say start him.

Seahawks’ Chris Carson

Seattle has a strong run game, and they take on the Oakland Raiders Sunday afternoon in London, England. The Raiders have allowed a running back to either score or gain 100 total yards in four of their five games this NFL season. Oakland has given up an average of 5.1 yards per rush to opposing running backs. In Week 5, the Patriots met the Rams, and Carson logged 19 carries for 116 yards, with one catch for 11 yards. In the past two games, the running back has tallied 33 PPR points. In NFL Week 6 fantasy, Chris Carson is projected to provide 13.8 points.

Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch

Speaking of the Seahawks and Raiders game, most experts feel that Lynch looks to be a good start ’em choice this week in what should be the former Seattle running back’s revenge game. While Marshawn Lynch didn’t do too well in his Week 5 game against the Chargers, the Seahawks don’t have the same type of defense to worry about.

On average, like Oakland, Seattle has allowed running backs to either score or gain 100 yards in four out of five games this NFL season, and they allowed Todd Gurley to produce three rushing touchdowns in Week 5. While he may not be as productive, most NFL experts feel that “Beast Mode” will be unleashed on the Seahawks. The running back is projected to clock 14.8 points in NFL Week 6 fantasy.

Here’s something you might not know:

Since Week 9 of last season, #Raiders RB @MoneyLynch has been among the most productive RBs in the NFL

– 2nd most rush yards (956)

– T-5th most rush TD (8)

– 3rd most rush 1st downs (49)#NFLResearch — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 10, 2018

Bears’ Jordan Howard

Chicago plays Miami in Week 6, and while Howard has been somewhat of a disappointment for fantasy players, Miami’s D is worse for wear. The Dolphins have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards this season, with 101.8 YPG, and the fourth-most PPR points at 31.7. Most NFL fantasy experts feel that this should be the week to put Howard back on track, and the running back is projected to produce 12.4 points for NFL Week 6 fantasy football.

NFL Week 6 Fantasy: Sit ‘Em Running Backs

Bills’ LeSean McCoy

McCoy has been a bust for fantasy players this season. His best outing was last week against the Titans, and the player logged 12.8 PPR points, but Buffalo’s offensive woes will likely worsen when they play the Houston Texans in Week 6. The Texans have held enemy running backs to just 3.4 yards per attempt on average this NFL season. If you have McCoy on your fantasy team, most experts say sit him.

Dolphins’ Kenyan Drake

Drake put up some impressive numbers against the Bengals last week, but Miami meets Chicago in Week 6. The Bears’ defense has allowed just 2.93 rushing yards per attempt this NFL season, and they should be plenty ready for the Miami Dolphins. Most fantasy experts suggest that Kenyan Drake is a sit ’em player in Week 6.

Titans’ Derrick Henry

This running back is projected to produce only 5.9 points for NFL Week 6 fantasy. Tennessee plays Baltimore this week, and the Ravens’ D will be plenty to contend with, as they have allowed opposing runners just 3.7 yards per carry this NFL season. In addition, Henry will be splitting the snaps with Dion Lewis, and neither running back has performed to the liking of fantasy fans.

Sleepers To Keep An Eye On

Vikings’ Latavius Murray

As Cards Wire reported, Dalvin Cook is likely to play in Minnesota’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. If Cook does play, then Murray won’t likely be much of an option for fantasy fans. If Murray does fill in for Cook, he could be a good option, as Arizona has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs for the season.

49ers’ Alfred Morris

San Francisco plays the Green Bay Packers in Monday Night Football, and Alfred Morris is expected to fill in for Matt Breida, who is contending with an ankle injury. The running back will likely see plenty of action against the Packers, a team that has allowed five running backs to either gain 80 total yards or score a TD.

If Morris does start, he is projected to produce 11.9 points in NFL Week 6 fantasy, so most experts say start the running back if Breida is still out and sit him if he’s not.