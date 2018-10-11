Samantha Markle Calls Loni Love An ‘Ugly Sow,’ Tells Her To Eat Less Bacon On Twitter

Samantha Markle is back at it again on Twitter. This time, the object of her ire is Loni Love. She posted the following message, along with a GIF of a running pig.

“How dare you publicly call me a b**ch. Try eating less bacon and more salad! Dancing your way onto stage would look a little bit better. Rude sow”

Samantha tagged Loni Love and the Real Daytime show, along with adding a link to the clip where Loni said, “I don’t trust this royal b**ch.” Love then went on to elaborate and describe the history of the Markle drama, pointing out that Samantha played a part in Thomas posing for staged paparazzi photos.

Meghan’s half-sister later added more derogatory comments.

“This woman has an embarrassment to television. She so foul and really needs to look in the mirror and stop commenting directly from tabloids. Her ignorance is bigger than her waist line”

And that wasn’t all. Samantha later clarified that she would never fat-shame anyone.

“To be clear I would never insult women about being overweight I have been and my grandmother was. This woman insults everybody disgustingly and she needs to look in the mirror.”

Her comments about never insulting women about their weight is completely contradictory, however, to all of the fat-shaming messages she already directed at Loni. After all, Markle also added that “[Loni] said I should crawl back under my rock. I would but she ate it.”

[Warning: Video contains graphic language.]

Samantha’s latest outburst is unlikely to win her any new fans, as some people reacted negatively to the half-sister in the comments.

While Loni hasn’t responded to Samantha’s comments on Twitter, she shared a GIF of her face saying, “Stop killing my vibe.”

Stop killing my vibe. ????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GM7FSxQpzv — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 10, 2018

It’s not surprising that people are discussing Samantha on TV right now, since she showed up at Kensington Palace with no invite. While the media claimed the sister was turned away, Markle says that she was only there to hand the guard a letter.

This came after her publicist claimed that Samantha would be on her way to the U.K. after unsuccessful attempts at contacting Meghan. It appears that the important message Samantha is so desperate to relay is regarding Thomas’ health.

However, it’s been revealed that Meghan isn’t taking her sister’s threats very seriously. She knows that her mom, Doria Ragland, would let her know if there was something serious going on that needs immediate attention.

So for now, the family feud rages on, with Loni unfortunately caught in the crosshairs.