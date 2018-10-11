As Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida panhandle, Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, his second such rally in two nights.

As Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida panhandle region on Wednesday with what experts said could be “catastrophic consequences,” according to the Washington Post, about 1,000 miles to the north Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania — a rally that contained what has become Trump’s expected litany of outrageous moments and false declarations.

The rally was Trump’s second in two nights as the Category Four hurricane bore down on northern Florida. At a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Tuesday Trump made headlines by declaring the Democratic Party to be “too dangerous to govern,” and saying that “they’ve gone wacko!” according to a Post account.

Trump opened Wednesday’s Erie rally by saying that he sent “thoughts and prayers” and “unwavering love” to Americans in the path of the Florida hurricane, according to CNN. He then launched into full campaign mode, rehashing as he often does his 2016 presidential election Electoral College victory, repeating a false claim that he has made before — saying he received “52 percent of the vote from women.”

But as the Post noted when Trump made the same “52 percent” claim at a rally back in March, Trump actually received just 41 percent of the women’s vote, compared to 54 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump did, however, receive 52 percent of the vote from white women, according to exit polling data cited by the Post.

Journalist Aaron Rupar compiled videos of several of Trump’s more noteworthy statements during the Erie, Pennsylvania, rally, including Trump’s patently false claim that U.S. Steel has announced the opening or expansion of seven new steel mills. In fact, the company has not announced any new plants, as Fox Business noted.

In another strange moment, Trump ridiculed Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey Jr., son of former Pennsylvania Governor Bob Casey Sr., for “banking on the name of his father. That’s no good.”

Trump took that jab at Casey just days after a major New York Times investigation revealed that Trump himself, far from being the self-made business success story that he has claimed, actually has built his fortune on cash handed down from his own father since Trump was a child — receiving well over $400 million from his father’s bankroll.

Four days after his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate despite, as the Inquisitr has covered, a series of sexual assault allegations, Trump openly mocked the #MeToo movement, which encourages women to report and speak openly about sexual assaults they have suffered.

“I used the expression, you know, there’s an expression but under the rules of MeToo I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore. I can’t do it,” Trump said, according to CNN. “See in the old days, it was a little different.”

Exactly what “expression” Trump was attempting to reference was not clear.

Trump later told the Erie crowd that he believed the results of political polls, but “only the ones that have us up, because they’re the only honest ones. Other than that they’re the fake news polls.”

And as he does in most rallies, Trump attacked Clinton, his political opponent from two years ago, referring to her as he usually does as “Crooked Hillary,” and claiming that it was Clinton, not him, who engaged in collusion with Russia during the election.

Trump wrapped up his rally speech in just 75 minutes, a full 15 minutes shorter than his typical 90 minutes, the length of his speech the previous night in Iowa, according to KETV News.