Olivia Culpo And Danny Amendola May Soon Be Engaged, Couple Is ‘Very Happy’

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola may be hearing wedding bells soon if an article from Us Weekly is to be believed. According to one of their sources, the couple, who got back together recently, is getting engaged soon and they are “very happy.”

“Olivia and Danny are better than they’ve ever been this time around,” their “insider” said before adding that the relationship between Culpo and Amendola is strong.

As we mentioned earlier, the couple reunited about a month ago after breaking up in March. Us Weekly reports that the NFL player’s trade to the Miami Dolphins may have factored into the split because Culpo reportedly did not want to move to Florida.

Olivia Culpo is originally from Rhode Island. She’s also one of the stars of Model Squad, a docu-series on the E! Network that follows the lives of a group of fashion models, Culpo included. As Deadline notes, the show is taped in New York, one of the world’s fashion capitals. So concerns about her career could have also made her reluctant to make a big move.

After the breakup, Amendola removed all of their pictures together from his Instagram page while Culpo kept the photos she had of him on hers.

Around the time of the split, Culpo told Access Live that she was dealing with a heartbreak. Apparently, her feelings were so deep that she struggled to even talk about it.

“Everyone goes through breakups in life,” she said. “Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

But that all seems to be in the past, given this new report about an impending engagement between Culpo and Amendola.

According to Us, the couple first hinted that they were back together when they were seen attending a friend’s wedding in June of this year.

Then Amendola popped up on Culpo’s Instagram stories in a photo where she’s kissing him. The photo left little doubt that they had reunited but she added an extra dose of confirmation with the caption, “Sugar.”

If they do end up getting married, it will be the fairytale ending to a relationship that started like a Hollywood romance movie. In an interview with the Providence Journal in January of this year, Danny Amendola revealed that their first meeting happened purely by chance.

“I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another,” Amendola said. “It’s crazy.”