Dakota Johnson Shows Off Abs In Leggings And Sports Bra Days After Pregnancy Rumors

What pregnancy?

In an effort to shut down the pregnancy rumors once and for all, Dakota Johnson flashed her abs for the camera. Earlier today, the Daily Mail published photos of the 29-year-old looking incredibly fit in Los Angeles. The Fifty Shades of Grey star looked amazing as she stepped out for a yoga class.

Johnson wore a pair of high-waisted black yoga pants along with a matching black sports bra. Her toned abs were fully on display in the ensemble, seemingly to shut off pregnancy rumors. The actress wore her hair in a top knot along with a pair of aviator sunglasses while she also had a pink sweater draped over her shoulder. To complete her workout-chic look, Johnson also rocked a pair of black and white checkered Vans sneakers.

Earlier in the day, Johnson was spotted looking casual yet again as she grabbed coffee with some friends. This time, she didn’t show off her toned tummy, opting to rock a bit more clothing, wearing a pair of light blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and an oversized green jacket. Once again, she wore her hair pulled back and also rocked the same pair of aviator sunglasses as she did later that afternoon.

Just days earlier, it was reported that Johnson and her boyfriend of one year, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, were expecting their first child together. As the Inquisitr reported, rumors swirled that the pair was having a gender reveal party at Martin’s home in Malibu, California. Photographs showed both pink and blue balloons at the party, making many people think that the couple was going to make a major announcement.

Additionally, Johnson’s parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson and other celebrities like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn were also in attendance. Soon after Don arrived at the party, balloons were released into the sky, further sparking pregnancy rumors.

However, a rep for Johnson later shot down the pregnancy rumors in a statement, saying that Johnson and Martin are not expecting their first child together, everyone was simply gathered at Martin’s home for a belated birthday party for Johnson, who turned 29 on October 4.

A source close to the couple recently dished that the pair seem to be getting more serious and in their free time, they really enjoy spending time together.

“They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walk around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

Now, it’s probably only a matter of time before wedding rumors begin to swirl.