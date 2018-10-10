Kanye West To Join President Trump At The White House For The Signing Of The Music Modernization Act

The controversial rapper, producer, fashion designer and vocal Trump supporter Kanye West will be meeting with the President.

The controversial rapper, producer, fashion designer and vocal Trump supporter Kanye West will be joining the president at the White House for the signing of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill meant to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought by industry execs and artists, according to Variety.

The legislation is a landmark change for the way the music industry works in the age of streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud.

The Senate passed the legislation unanimously, and after the House approved it, the bill finds its way to the president’s desk ready to be signed into law.

Trump will also have lunch with West at the White House, along with White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters earlier this week about the upcoming meetings.

West’s vocal support of President Trump has raised quite a few eyebrows.

West frequently wears around one of the president’s red “Make America Great Again” hats around and recently tried to set up a meeting with President Trump and former NFL quarterback turned civil rights advocate and face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, Colin Kaepernick, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Kanye West will join President Trump for Music Modernization Act signing https://t.co/GHpcvdNoV1 pic.twitter.com/f6Gk5AStkE — billboard (@billboard) October 10, 2018

West’s most recent pro-Trump display was an extensive rant the rapper went into during the credits of the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, for which he was the musical guest.

West claimed that he’d been pressured and bullied to take the hat off backstage, while SNL cast member Pete Davidson was quick to shut down, according to another Inquisitr report.

Davidson isn’t the only late-night performer taking shots at West, however.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel ripped into West on his show Tuesday night.

“In this country the stars are lining up perfectly, and they are in perfect alignment, because on Thursday the doors of the White House will open to welcome none other than Kanye West,” Kimmel said. “Now there’s a devil’s triangle for you, huh?”

No matter what Trump, West, and Kushner would be discussing over lunch, Kimmel made it clear he would give anything to be a fly on the wall and listen in.

“Am I the only one who would buy that lunch on pay-per-view? I would love to see what they talk about,” Kimmel said. “They actually hinted, Kanye and Trump, the topics at the lunch are said to include prison reform, gang violence and how good it feels to unload like a maniac on Twitter.”

Kimmel offered his own theory on what the common bond between the two might be, however.

“I was thinking about it this afternoon. What is it that Kanye West likes about Donald Trump and I couldn’t figure it out. Then, I saw a picture of him with Kim,” Kimmel said, referring to the rapper’s superstar wife, Kim Kardashian West. “And it hit me! Kanye loves a big a**. That’s right. Who has a bigger one than [Trump]?”