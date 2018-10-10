Shauna Sexton Reportedly ‘Pissed Off’ & ‘Desperate’ To Get Ben Affleck Back, Per ‘Radar Online’

Rumors abound as most media outlets report on Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton’s breakup. At the same time, Shauna has declared that the rumors aren’t true. According to Radar Online, however, Shauna is “desperate” to get Ben back. It sounds like Affleck’s best friend, Matt Damon, along with some other close friends have convinced Ben to dump the Playboy model. This is what a source revealed.

“She is pissed off and has basically told him ‘Why do you care what Jen says? You’re divorced.’ He told her it’s his family. And they had a huge fight. Basically, Shauna’s communicating with him and reaching out — but it’s one-sided.”

It’s also been noted that the relationship was “casual” in nature, and that the breakup was nothing phenomenal.

It seems that a major turning point was Ben and Shauna’s quick trip to Montana shortly after his divorce from Jen Garner was finalized. The two stayed at Garner’s house, which upset Jen considering it’s a place where she stays with her family and three kids.

The actor jetting out of town was his alternative to attending Matt Damon’s birthday bash in Sin City. While Ben knew to avoid a party atmosphere, it’s hard to say whether going to Montana was a good option.

This is what a source said happened after the two’s getaway was revealed to friends and family. Worth noting is that Shauna was the one that broadcast the trip on her Instagram. Had she not done so, the trip may have stayed a secret for a bit longer.

“Ben’s friends were blown away that he would have the nerve to take a 22-year-old Playmate, who’s just a fling, to his newly ex-wife’s house where his kids sleep! They thought it was really gross, and let him have it.”

It’s not too shocking to hear that Ben is taking Jen and his kids seriously. After all, Garner was the one that saved him from a potentially bad spiral by taking him to rehab. From Ben’s Instagram post about his addiction, it certainly sounds like he is glad to be working on his sobriety.

If the breakup rumors are true, then it would signal a lot for Shauna. She quit her job as a vet tech after she started dating Affleck, for one. But at the same time, she gained a lot of exposure in the short period while the relationship lasted, which could help her future modeling career.