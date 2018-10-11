‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jack Makes A Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 11, bring the prison blues for Lily as Cane visits and realizes his wife is changing rapidly. Plus, Ashley goes on the offense when Jack and Kyle ask about the possibility she’s being blackmailed.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) visits Lily (Christel Khalil) according to She Knows Soaps. Prison is getting to Lily. In fact, it’s her life now. However, when Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Geery) visit, she has to put on a big facade to try to convince them that she’s happy and fine. The truth is, though, that she’s not. Her life is completely different and because of that she’s a completely different person now even in just the several weeks she’s been at Walworth.

Cane gives Lily an update that includes that baby Sam can walk now, and he tells her that Mattie is still advocating for Lily. As for her part, Lily would rather see Mattie advocate for people who cannot afford a lawyer. She also worries Cane by talking about an inmate’s terrible situation. Cane feels that Lily is at risk of being taken advantage of in prison.

Overall, it looks like Lily’s monotonous days dressed in the drab prison uniform divorced from her day-to-day life are wearing on her and depression is quickly setting in. No matter what happens, though, Cane will always love Lily with or without her happy act.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) faces a test of his loyalty. His son Kyle (Michael Mealor) literally tells him that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is being blackmailed by Andrew. Plus, she’s using company funds to pay out money to a shell corporation in Andrew’s name. Despite all the evidence, Jack understands that Kyle often has his own personal agenda, so Jack is willing to give his sister the benefit of the doubt.

However, when Jack and Kyle confront Ashley, she gets incredible cagey and defensive. Ashley also attacks Kyle and lists out his transgressions instead of answering the questions they have for her. Ashley’s behavior certainly isn’t that of somebody who is telling the truth, which sets off alarm bells for Jack no matter how much he wants to see Ashley succeed in her newly won position as CEO of Jabot. Of course, Jack also isn’t quite privy to the information that Ashley had Kyle work to help bring Billy (Jason Thompson) down, and Kyle used Billy’s well-known gambling addiction to wreck havoc on Billy’s life.