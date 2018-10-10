Is Danielle Staub Getting Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Because Of An Unauthorized Interview?

Danielle Staub may have violated her Bravo TV contract.

Danielle Staub is reportedly not in good standings with her Bravo TV producers.

After filming the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Staub found herself on the outs with one of her producers due to her feud with Margaret Josephs, and now, weeks before the show’s premiere, she’s said to be in “hot water” after discussing her behind-the-scenes drama on The Wendy Williams Show.

On October 9, All About the Tea told readers that Bravo TV and Sirens Media, the production company behind The Real Housewives of New Jersey, aren’t happy with Staub’s recent interview.

“Danielle’s interview with Wendy Williams was not approved by Bravo or Sirens,” an insider revealed. “Bravo is having a fit that she’s doing unauthorized interviews and leaking this season’s storylines.”

“Bravo held an emergency meeting with Sirens to discuss Danielle’s status on the show. This will likely cost her spot,” the source continued.

Prior to the interview, Staub was cut from the trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9. However, according to Staub, her on-screen nemesis, Margaret Josephs, doesn’t have enough pull to impact the way she’s edited on the show. That said, she allegedly went into panic mode after learning she was not featured at all in the season’s sneak peek clip.

“She’s been a loose canyon since her marriage fell apart — telling outrageous lies and pulling all kinds of crazy stunts. She’s given production hell,” the insider said.

Danielle Staub married Marty Caffrey in May in the Bahamas and began experiencing marriage troubles just two months later, which Caffrey confirmed on Instagram. Then, weeks after that, Caffrey filed for divorce after just three months of marriage.

When the Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo TV for Season 9, fans will be seeing the moments leading up to Staub’s wedding, as well as the actual wedding and the moments that followed. Understandably, Staub isn’t yet sure if she will be watching herself walk down the aisle with Caffrey.

“I mean I would love to see myself in that beautiful gown,” she explained to Us Weekly. “Who knows. I don’t know when it airs. I don’t know where I’ll be at. Right now I’m still having this sad stage. Because it’s the end of my marriage. I didn’t even get the honeymoon. I don’t have a good handle on how I’m going to be feeling, even from day to day.”

Danielle Staub and her co-stars are set to return to Bravo TV on November 7 in the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.