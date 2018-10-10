Nikki Bella Says That She Wants People To Stop Talking About Her Relationship With John Cena

'We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work.'

Nikki Bella is ready to keep her relationship with John Cena a thing of the past.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the WWE star revealed a lot about the end of her and John Cena’s relationship. As fans of the couple will recall, the pair dated for six years before Cena got down on one knee and proposed at WrestleMania in 2017. The following year, the pair called off the wedding only to try and rekindle their romance before calling it quits for good in July.

Many of the couple’s relationship problems played out on Nikki and her twin sister Brie’s reality show Total Bellas. And while the show was airing, some fans even believed that John and Nikki faked their relationship problems for ratings, something that Bella said really, really hurt her.

“When everyone was saying what I was going through was fake for ratings and all that, and when you’re really going through it, it’s like, you’re just, in my heartache you’re literally just knifing it and just churning it.”

The 34-year-old also said that both she and John are at a point in their lives where they want to leave their relationship in the past and they think that people need to stop talking about it.

“We’re both at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore. We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while,” she dished.

But even though she is moving on totally and completely from Cena, that doesn’t mean that Nikki is ready to date quite yet. As the Inquisitr reported last week, a source close to Bella claimed that she is not even thinking about dating at the moment as she is busy with other things.

“Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now. She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

Bella also said that she doesn’t really talk to John that much anymore and her life is pretty boring as she’s spending some of her alone time watching Netflix and eating black licorice. In the same interview, Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella also shared that you have to find yourself first before you start dating again and Nikki agreed. Bella is also seeing a life coach to help her get back on a better path.

Total Bellas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!