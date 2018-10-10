A Woman Stabs Her Friend With What She Thought Was A Prop Knife In A Haunted House Event

A fun trip to a haunted house event in Nashville has left one man with arm injuries after his friend was handed a real knife instead of a prop.

October is the month when everyone goes looking for a haunted house in the lead up to Halloween. However, for a group visiting a haunted house in Nashville, Tennessee, things turned decidedly grim when a woman stabbed a man with what she thought was a proper knife.

However, the knife was no prop and the man ended up with a gushing wound to his arm.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Tawnya Greenfield was given what she thought was a prop knife while she visited Nashville Nightmare on Friday night. A man, who she believed was a part of the haunted house crew, was dressed up and talking in character about her friend, James “Jay” Yochim, according to FOX 17 News. At one point, the unnamed man handed Tawnya a knife and said, “Well here, stab him,” after Yochim reportedly told a “teasing joke,” according to the Tennessean newspaper.

Greenfield took the knife and stabbed at her friend, only realizing afterward, when her friend’s arm started spurting blood, that she had not been handed a prop knife.

According to FOX 17 News, there “was blood on the knife, a hole in the victim’s shirt and ‘blood squirting from the victim’s left arm.'”

“His arm was gushing blood like something out of a horror scene,” Greenfield said.

A Friday night visit to a Madison attraction left a man with a stab wound to the arm and Metro Nashville Police at a "dead end" in their investigation. https://t.co/ymFZDpP7YN — Tennessean (@Tennessean) October 9, 2018

The man who supplied the knife ran away after the incident. However, prior to that, Yochim is reported by the Tennessean as saying the man seemed surprised the weapon was real.

“The thing I remember,” Yochim said, “is the guy who gave it to her kind of freaking out and saying things like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know my knife was that sharp. I didn’t know. I’m so sorry.'”

It is now believed that the mystery man was an employee of Nashville Nightmare and has been placed on leave until his level of involvement in the stabbing incident can be determined, according to the Tennessean.

Nashville Nightmare also issued a statement on the matter on Tuesday.

“We are still confirming the facts, but I can tell you that on Friday night, a male patron was injured by a fellow patron outside the Nashville Nightmare house. Our medical staff responded immediately, and the injured party was transported to the hospital where we understand that he was treated and released.”

The statement also insisted that security measures were in place to detect metal items such as real weapons.

Considering the pair were at a haunted house event, it seems that the stabbing has been deemed an accident and police have decided not to pursue “any further investigation at this point,” according to FOX 17 News.

“Keep in mind, we’d been chased by chainsaws, holding other weapons… and it was all fake,” Jay Yochim told the Tennessean.

However, Jeff Roberts, who is a personal injury lawyer in Nashville, has told FOX 17 News that “the victim has a strong case for compensation.”