Channing Tatum Has Reportedly Been Dating Singer Jessie J For Months

The actor and singer have reportedly been together for months.

Channing Tatum has officially moved on from his ex wife, Jenna Dewan, Us Weekly can confirm. Who is the new lucky lady? None other than British singer Jessie J! According to a source, the pair have actually been dating for months! Not many details about the relationship are known yet, and it’s still unclear where the two even began to interact. They did have a brief meeting at the MTV Movie Awards in 2015, where Jessie J and Mark Wahlberg awarded Tatum “Best Comedic Performance” for his performance in 22 Jump Street, but otherwise the general public has been clueless.

Tatum is just coming off of a marriage that lasted almost nine years, and his divorce to Dewan was announced in April. This came as a huge surprise to many, as tons of fans viewed the Step Up co-stars as the ideal couple. It’s still fuzzy the exact reason why this couple split, but a joint statement said that “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much [they] love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking [them] on different paths for now.” They also still plan to be “loving dedicated parents” to their daughter Everly, age 5. In addition, the statement said that they would not be commenting any further.

Jessie J attends VH1’s 3rd annual ‘Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms’ screening Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

While Tatum and his new girlfriend haven’t been spotted by the paparazzi yet, Tatum has been spotted attending the singer’s concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City. Someone also tweeted about seeing the couple on a date in Seattle Saturday, October 6.

“Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my a——- ex professors make out with his fiance, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the tweet read.

The Twitter user later added that the two were in a group, and were also in the company of bodyguards.

People has reportedly tried to contact Tatum and Jessie J’s representatives, but Tatum’s had “no comment” and Jessie J’s people have yet to respond. Although a source tells People the relationship is “very new,” the media officially has their eyes peeled to hopefully grab a shot of the couple interacting. Though the adorable moments between Tatum and Dewan will be hard to top, perhaps fans can now expect some aww-worthy moments between Tatum and the vocal powerhouse.