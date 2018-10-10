New Orleans Saints News: Deion Sanders Thinks Saints Should Trade For Cardinals’ Patrick Peterson

One big move like this could be what the Saints need to turn them into true Super Bowl contenders.

The New Orleans Saints are heading into a bye week after finishing the first five weeks of the season with a 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins and a 4-1 record. The bye week could not come at a better time as the Saints are dealing with a few injuries, and that includes cornerback Marshon Lattimore who suffered a concussion on Monday night. That being said, would the Saints make a play for Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals?

For those who have watched the Saints this season, the defense has not played nearly as well as they hoped it would. Things have improved with each week, but injuries are now playing a major role and that is especially true in the defensive secondary.

In Week 3, cornerback Patrick Robinson suffered an ankle injury which put him on season-ending Injured Reserve. Lattimore, last year’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, suffered a concussion against the Redskins and it is not known when he will be ready to get back on the field.

For now, the Saints are having P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley as their two primary cornerbacks along with moving in Vonn Bell at times too, but how long can that last for New Orleans? Hall of Famer Deion Sanders thinks it is time that the Saints make a big-time move and it’s to trade for Patrick Peterson.

As reported by Saints Wire, Sanders’ “21st & Prime” segment on the NFL Network is one that had him discussing players to watch as the trade deadline approaches. There are just a few weeks left until the NFL gets to that point on October 30, 2018, and Sanders believes Peterson should be dealt.

The chances of a trade happening for one of the elite cornerbacks in the league is very slim, but stranger things have happened. The Arizona Cardinals are 1-4 after five weeks, but they’re not quite in desperation mode as the majority of the NFC is at .500 or below.

Patrick Peterson is just 28-years-old and is in the prime of his career, and it is possible that the Cardinals could part ways with him. The Saints, though, would have to put together a pretty good trade package for the Cardinals to accept it and New Orleans would have to take over his $11 million salary in 2018 to boot.

Deion Sanders knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a successful defensive back in the NFL, and he sees so much of that in Patrick Peterson. The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals are going in completely different directions this season, and the Saints could use some defensive help. While the idea of Peterson being traded to the “Big Easy” is a good one, it’s hard to think it will happen in the next three weeks.