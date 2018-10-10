Nintendo Surprises Users With A New — Easier — Version Of The Original ‘Legend Of Zelda’

The new special version of 'The Legend of Zelda' starts with rupees, keys, bombs, the White Sword, Magic Shield, Blue Ring, and Power Bracelet.

For many gaming fans, original Legend of Zelda game is a classic. So too, are many of the games based on the original. So, with the latest update by Nintendo to its NES emulator app, it seems likely that some hours will be chewed up checking out the latest Zelda installment from Nintendo.

Nintendo has sneakily released four new games to Switch Online subscribers who use the NES emulator app. However, one of them, The Legend of Zelda – Living the Life of Luxury, turns out to be a much easier version of the original Legend of Zelda game.

Solomon’s Key, NES Open Tournament Golf, Super Dodge Ball, and The Legend of Zelda – Living the Life of Luxury was added to Nintendo Switch Online’s NES emulator, often referred to as NESflix by gamers. This app allows gamers to play classic NES games. It initially launched with 21 games according to VG 24/7. Now, Nintendo has added its first update with the four new games.

However, it is The Legend of Zelda – Living the Life of Luxury, that has intrigued fans.

Switch Online Now Lets You Cheat At The Legend Of Zelda https://t.co/BqjPybqJeu — Slim Gigs (@SlimGigs) October 10, 2018

Labeled on the NES emulator app as an SP (Special) release, the game is actually a much easier version of the original open-ended Legend of Zelda game. VG 24/7 states that users start the new version of The Legend of Zelda with “255 Rupees, 9 keys, 8 bombs and a range of items including the White Sword, Magic Shield, Blue Ring, and Power Bracelet.”

While this doesn’t seem like a lot of items to start a game with, fans of the original Legend of Zelda game will know that this starter pack is a goldmine of items. In addition, starting with items such as the White Sword and Power Bracelet means that a lot of the original gameplay to obtain these items will be gone with the newest version of the Legend of Zelda. Although, as Eurogamer points out, starting with these items already is a little like “starting with an old-school cheat code.” And, that is a valid point. However, for those that play Zelda games for the quest elements, it might feel like the new game is shortchanging them.

It is possible that this new easier version of the original Legend of Zelda might be a way to lure new fans into an expansive universe, thus creating extra revenue for Nintendo with the possible influx of new fans. However, for those existing fans that prefer the original open-ended version of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo still offers that version on the NES Switch online service.