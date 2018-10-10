Bristol Palin’s Ex-Husband, Dakota Meyer, Claims He Found Out About Daughter’s Birth On Twitter

'Can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth?

The gloves are off.

On this season of Teen Mom OG, fans are learning a lot about Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer, and what led to the end of their relationship. Since the show began airing earlier this month, not only has the couple’s relationship aired out on TV, but both parties have also commented on different aspects of their relationship on social media.

Earlier today, Meyer took to Instagram to rant about the birth of their first child together, Sailor. Dakota shared a photo of himself holding a now 2-year-old Sailor, along with a lengthy caption regarding a conversation that aired earlier in the week on an episode of Teen Mom OG.

“Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement. We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior. I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child.”

“I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity,” he continued. “I wasn’t invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter–can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth?”

Meyer then went on to explain that Bristol had denied that he was Sailor’s father up until she was born and that it was “laughable” that Bristol would say that Sailor did not have a father. To end the lengthy post, Meyer claimed that Bristol kept him from the birth of their daughter until after the courts ruled that he was indeed the father.

” I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad.”

So far, Meyer’s post has gained him a lot of attention with over 10,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments in just a few hours of being posted. Some fans were quick to come to the defense of Meyer while others stuck up for Palin.

“She’s needs to grow up and always inconsistent with what she says she’s doing,” one fan said.

“This whole story breaks my heart… Thank you for being so willing to Co-Parent with the mother of your children. Stay true to you,” another commented.

Bristol has not commented on Meyer’s allegations, but many fans are wondering if she will make a post of her own in rebuttal.