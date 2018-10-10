'TMZ' says that Teresa Giudice asked Trump to help her husband fight deportation.

Sources say that RHONJ star Teresa Giudice didn’t get any help from her friend, Donald Trump, when it came to getting her husband Joe off the hook in his deportation matter. At the very least, Teresa Giudice wanted Trump, whom she met on the show Celebrity Apprentice, to write a character letter for Joe Giudice, saying that he thought that the currently incarcerated father of four should not be deported.

TMZ says that Teresa Giudice tried to get help from Trump even before he was elected president. Teresa reached out to Trump before Joe turned himself in to serve his time, but she never heard from Trump himself, instead getting a response from his office saying that there was nothing he could do.

“We’re told Trump’s office — and not Trump himself — wrote a letter back saying he would NOT be able to do anything for her with regards to Joe. His staff wished her and her family well, FWIW. “

Both Joe and Teresa Giudice went to prison on federal charges, so now that Trump is president, he could pardon both of them and even commute Joe’s sentence. It’s unclear as president if Trump could influence the deportation process.

Donald Trump Denied Teresa Giudice's Request for Letter Supporting Husband Joe https://t.co/FdMGJIHGre — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2018

Joe Giudice, who is still behind bars in Pennsylvania, found out today that he will be deported back to Italy after he is finished serving his time. Judge John Ellington handed down his ruling today to Giudice who listened over closed-circuit television.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief. Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Joe and Teresa Giudice had been led to believe that Joe still had a chance to stay in the United States despite his lack of United States citizenship, but today, Joe was shocked when he learned his fate and said that he wanted his family to hear the news from him.

“I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

Joe Giudice came to the United States as a toddler with his family from Italy. His parents and siblings all became United States citizens over the years, but Joe never did, saying that he thought the process was automatic.

A lawyer for Joe and Teresa Giudice says that the deportation case will be appealed.