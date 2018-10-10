Rita Ora Bares All In New Nude Photo On Instagram

Rita Ora grabbed the attention of her millions of followers today when she posted a new nude photo on Instagram. It looks like the post was meant to promote her new single “Let You Love Me,” as it’s really a still video of the nude shot with the song playing in the background. To keep things “modest” Ora placed a gloved hand over one breast and another over her crotch. There’s also a geometric graphic over the other nipple, which more than likely helps to avoid a flag from Instagram for nudity.

The 27-year-old British singer used the caption of the post to promote the link to the song. But based on the comments, it looks like many of her fans were more interested in the photo than the music.

“Hottest [sic] women in the world right now,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Wow what a beautiful body.”

Ora did face some backlash from commenters with a couple of people writing that they thought the post was “attention seeking.”

“I don’t see why this should be a cover tho.. what’s the point?” one person wrote.

The photo that she used looks very similar to the cover that Rita Ora shot for Clash Magazine. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she posed nude for that shoot save for a pair of fingerless leather gloves, the same gloves that she’s wearing in the photo she posted today. So it looks like it was either an outtake or one of the photos that were included in the cover story.

In the interview with Clash, Ora spoke about her upcoming album, Phoenix, which is set to be released in November. It will be her first album since her debut, Ora, which was released in 2012.

“I feel like I’ve just started, in the weirdest way,” she said. “I know some people in the industry who I won’t name but who have messaged me to say, ‘You’re a bada** for doing what you did.’ I earned a new found respect. Now, though, it’s time to put that stuff away and get this chapter going.”

As the magazine notes, Ora has had to surmount numerous obstacles during the years that separate her first and second albums. Some of these issues include legal disputes and challenging personal relationships.

But as the name of the album implies, she’s ready to rise from the ashes like a phoenix to reassert her place in the music industry.

According to Clash, Ora will have some pretty high-profile guests on the project. Some of the names on the list of featured artists include Jessie Reyez, Jay Rock, Noname, Bakar, MNEK, Tom Morello, Pale Waves, and Steven Van Zandt.

Phoenix by Rita Ora will hit music platforms on November 23.