A Woman On A Family Boating Trip Saw Humpback Whales Swimming Underneath The Boat – So She Called The Cops

2018 has been the Year Of People Calling The Cops For Ridiculous Reasons - but this may take the cake.

A woman called the police on whales – WHALES! – after they had the audacity to swim around near the boat she was on while on a family boating trip in Puget Sound, Time is reporting.

In a video posted on social media that has since gone viral, you can hear the terrified screams of a group of people out on a family boat trip off the coast of Washington State. As is likely to happen in certain places at certain times of the year, some humpback whales showed up.

To be fair, seeing one of the giant mammals swimming around near your comparatively-smaller boat has to be unsettling. And of course, the animals, which can weigh as much as 33 tons (66,000 pounds), like to get right up next to the surface and even breach it sometimes to slap it with their tails or bodies. It can be unsettling, to be sure.

Or downright terrifying. In the video embedded below, several people on board the boat can be heard freaking the heck right out.

“I don’t want to die right now!”

The man operating the camera, identified as Darren Lucianna, apparently aware of the complete and utter lack of danger posed by the animals, tries valiantly to calm everyone down.

“Relax. He’s going to check us out and then he’s going to go away. Relax. Seriously!”

One woman’s reaction, however, ventures into insanity territory. That’s because she called 911.

“I’m out in Puget Sound, and there’s three huge grey whales underneath our boat, and I’m afraid that we might get flipped over.”

OK, so a couple of points. First, whales do tip over watercraft sometimes, according to Yachting World. In fact, YouTube has plenty of videos of boats being flipped over by whales – which is as good a reason as any to make sure you’re wearing a life jacket when you’re out on the water. But here’s the thing: they don’t do it out of malice (Moby Dick notwithstanding), but rather because they either confuse the bottom of the boat for another whale, perhaps competing for resources or for females; or because their eyes haven’t evolved to avoid collisions with objects on the surface, and well, accidents happen.

One thing a humpback whale will certainly not do to you if you happen to be in the water with him is eat you (they eat tiny crustaceans called krill, not humans) or otherwise try to maim you. They’ll swim off and leave you alone.

And another point: what possible good is calling the cops going to do? What are they going to do, send out a guy on a boat to try to scare them off? That’s not how this works, that’s not how any of this works.

Fortunately, the boat’s driver gunned the engines and got everyone away safely – whales included.

It’s not clear, as of this writing, what the 911 dispatcher told the woman who called the police on the marine mammals.