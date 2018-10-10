Lady Gaga Poses Topless On The Beach In Revealing ‘Elle’ Photo Shoot

The singer-turned-actress opened up about her role in 'A Star is Born.'

Lady Gaga is baring her soul in her breakthrough acting gig, and now the singer-turned-actress is baring all in a racy new photo shoot for Elle magazine.

While she is earning top marks for her acting role in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga is promoting the project in a photo shoot for Elle in which she appears topless. As Hollywood Life noted, the racy pictures from the magazine’s November issue are already making waves. Lady Gaga appears on the cover in a revealing dress, and inside is seen posing on the beach topless (though strategically covered by her arms).

In the interview that accompanied the photo shoot, Lady Gaga said the role in A Star is Born, where she plays a struggling musician, is a very personal one.

“For me, in music and in acting, I’m always pulling from my past experiences, family dynamics, relationships, pain, happiness, joy, the roller coaster ride of my life — how that has kind of created this beautiful disco ball that’s somehow refracted and fractured,” she said.

The report noted that Lady Gaga’s own rise to fame mirrors her character in A Star is Born. Before her breakout album nearly 10 years ago, she was a struggling New York City musician and burlesque performer. She had been discovered at age 14 while singing to herself as she shopped for clothes on Manhattan’s West Side and spent the next several years trying to make a name for herself before finally achieving fame. Since then, Lady Gaga has become a global pop phenomenon, the report noted, while also making her mark in the world of fashion and now acting as well.

.@ladygaga: “I can’t make music or act without using and accessing the pain that I have in my heart. I mean, what better place to put it? Otherwise, it’s of no good use.” https://t.co/80NhmxIXLr — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 10, 2018

Though Lady Gaga has had other acting roles — including a part in American Horror Story — this has earned her the most critical acclaim and came at a time when her musical projects were striking the wrong note with critics. A review from the Chicago Sun-Times noted that Lady Gaga’s career had been vulnerable after poor critical reviews for her latest album Joanne. But the singer said that she could not have transitioned into A Star is Born without the emotionally baring songs she released on Joanne. Critics have now said the breakout performance in A Star is Born can lead to new and different acting roles for Lady Gaga.

Those who want to see Lady Gaga’s full interview and revealing photo shoot from Elle can find it here.