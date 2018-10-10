Brandi Glanville Claims ‘WWHL’ Wine Toss Was ‘A Joke’ She Planned With Jeff Lewis

What is Brandi Glanville saying about her 'receipts' on Twitter?

Brandi Glanville threw a glass of wine at Jeff Lewis during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live years ago and recently, their feud was rebooted after Lewis returned to the show.

While chatting with host Andy Cohen, Jeff said that while he did talk to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star after the incident took place, she behaved shadily and ultimately stood him up after making plans to go out for drinks in New York City.

After seeing the episode play out, Glanville took to her Twitter page, where she insisted to Cohen that her wine toss was pre-planned with Lewis.

“Wtf! [Andy Cohen], on my f**king life it was [Jeff f**king Lewis]’s idea for me to toss wine at him on your show!” Glanville tweeted, claiming she’s “got receipts” on her iCloud.

Still, many fans weren’t convinced Glanville was innocent and one commenter told her to “stop throwing wine” before labeling her a “dumba**.”

In response, Glanville tweeted, “It was a joke a**hole.”

In July of 2015, Lewis addressed the issue at hand.

“We actually never made up and I don’t even really care about the drink being thrown on my face,” he told a Watch What Happens Live caller at that time, Bravo TV details. “I mean, how many people have thrown drinks in my face? Like, at least 20. It doesn’t matter. Um, I don’t even care about the crying. It’s just that to say that I was involved in the whole thing was upsetting.”

Brandi Glanville has often found herself in hot water for her behavior on Bravo TV. Throughout her final seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was seen tossing a glass of water at Eileen Davidson and lightly slapping Lisa Vanderpump on the cheek.

Although Brandi Glanville will not be featured during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she seemed to be excited to hear that the cast has reportedly found themselves on the outs with longtime star Lisa Vanderpump. In fact, she said that she couldn’t wait to see the ninth season of the show — and shared a link about Vanderpump’s cast feud just days ago on Twitter.

In the article shared, a source claimed that the Bravo TV cast was “not talking” to Vanderpump after allegedly catching her in a lie during production, US Weekly details.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV later this year.